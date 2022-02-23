Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 for 202 Security Guard Posts, Registration Started @indianbank.in

Indian Bank has released the notification for the recruitment of Security Guards at indianbank.in. Check Vacancy, Important Dates and How to Apply Here.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Indian Bank has started the online application process for the recruitment of Security Guards at indianbank.in from 23 February 2022. This recruitment will be for Eligible Ex-Serviceman. The last date for submission of the application is 09 March 2022. A total of 202 vacancies are available across different States for the post of Security Guard in Subordinate Staff Cadre.

Indian Bank Notification

Indian Bank Online Application

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 23 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 09 March 2022

Indian Bank Security Guard Vacancy Details

Security Guard: 202 Post

Indian Bank Security Guard Salary:

Rs. 14500 - 500/4 – 16500 – 615/5 – 19575 – 740/4 -22535 – 870/3 – 25145 -1000/3 – 28145

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Bank Security Guard

The candidate must be Ex-Servicemen from Army / Navy / Air force.

The candidate should be able to speak, read and write in local vernacular language.

Should be 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from recognized State Education Board or equivalent. Candidates possessing Graduation or higher qualification are not eligible to apply. Although, matriculate Ex-servicemen with 15 years of experience are considered as “Graduates”, they are eligible to apply.

Must be physically fit to carry out duties of Security Guard.

More details shall be available in the detailed notification.

Age Limit:

26 years

Selection Process for Indian Bank Security Guard Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Objective type Test – Online. Test of local language. Physical fitness Test. Preference will be given to candidates having valid commercial driving license of Light Motor Vehicle.

How to Apply for Indian Bank Security Guard Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 23 February to 09 March 2022 by following steps: