Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 for 202 Security Guard Posts, Registration Started @indianbank.in

 Indian Bank has released the notification for the recruitment of Security Guards at indianbank.in. Check Vacancy, Important Dates and How to Apply Here.

Created On: Feb 23, 2022 11:04 IST
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022
Indian Bank Recruitment 2022

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Indian Bank has started the online application process for the recruitment of Security Guards at indianbank.in  from 23 February 2022. This recruitment will be for Eligible Ex-Serviceman. The last date for submission of the application is 09 March 2022. A total of 202 vacancies are available across different States for the post of Security Guard in Subordinate Staff Cadre. 

Indian Bank Notification 

Indian Bank Online Application

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 23 February 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 09 March 2022

Indian Bank Security Guard Vacancy Details

Security Guard: 202 Post

Indian Bank Security Guard Salary:

Rs. 14500 - 500/4 – 16500 – 615/5 – 19575 – 740/4 -22535 – 870/3 – 25145 -1000/3 – 28145 

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Bank Security Guard

  • The candidate must be Ex-Servicemen from Army / Navy / Air force.
  • The candidate should be able to speak, read and write in local vernacular language.
  • Should be 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from recognized State Education Board or equivalent. Candidates possessing Graduation or higher qualification are not eligible to apply. Although, matriculate Ex-servicemen with 15 years of experience are considered as “Graduates”, they are eligible to apply.
  • Must be physically fit to carry out duties of Security Guard.
  • More details shall be available in the detailed notification.

Age Limit:

26 years

Selection Process for Indian Bank Security Guard Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Objective type Test – Online.
  2. Test of local language.
  3. Physical fitness Test.
  4. Preference will be given to candidates having valid commercial driving license of Light Motor Vehicle.

How to Apply for Indian Bank Security Guard Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 23 February to 09 March 2022 by following steps:

  1. Go to the official website of Indian Bank- indianbank.in
  2. Visit “Career” Section and then under Recruitment of Security Guards in Subordinate Staff Cadre – 2022 section, click on “Apply Online
  3. To register applications choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” enter Name, contact details and e-mail-ID. Carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application yourself as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON.
  4. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details and 'Save & Next' button.
  5. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before clicking COMPLETE REGISTRATION. 
  6. Modify details, if required, and click on „COMPLETE REGISTRATION‟ only after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.

Indian Bank Security Guard Recruitment 2022

 

 

 

FAQ

Is this direct recruitment ?

No

Who can apply for Indian Bank Security Guard Vacancy 2022 ?

Only Ex-servicemen are eligible to apply.

What is Indian Bank Security Guard Registration Last Date ?

9 March 2022

What is Indian Bank Security Guard Application Form Starting Date ?

23 Feb 2022
