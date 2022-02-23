Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 for 202 Security Guard Posts, Registration Started @indianbank.in

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Indian Bank has started the online application process for the recruitment of Security Guards at indianbank.in from 23 February 2022. This recruitment will be for Eligible Ex-Serviceman. The last date for submission of the application is 09 March 2022. A total of 202 vacancies are available across different States for the post of Security Guard in Subordinate Staff Cadre.
Indian Bank Online Application
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 23 February 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 09 March 2022
Indian Bank Security Guard Vacancy Details
Security Guard: 202 Post
Indian Bank Security Guard Salary:
Rs. 14500 - 500/4 – 16500 – 615/5 – 19575 – 740/4 -22535 – 870/3 – 25145 -1000/3 – 28145
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Bank Security Guard
- The candidate must be Ex-Servicemen from Army / Navy / Air force.
- The candidate should be able to speak, read and write in local vernacular language.
- Should be 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from recognized State Education Board or equivalent. Candidates possessing Graduation or higher qualification are not eligible to apply. Although, matriculate Ex-servicemen with 15 years of experience are considered as “Graduates”, they are eligible to apply.
- Must be physically fit to carry out duties of Security Guard.
- More details shall be available in the detailed notification.
Age Limit:
26 years
Selection Process for Indian Bank Security Guard Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Objective type Test – Online.
- Test of local language.
- Physical fitness Test.
- Preference will be given to candidates having valid commercial driving license of Light Motor Vehicle.
How to Apply for Indian Bank Security Guard Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 23 February to 09 March 2022 by following steps:
- Go to the official website of Indian Bank- indianbank.in
- Visit “Career” Section and then under Recruitment of Security Guards in Subordinate Staff Cadre – 2022 section, click on “Apply Online
- To register applications choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” enter Name, contact details and e-mail-ID. Carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application yourself as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON.
- Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details and 'Save & Next' button.
- Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before clicking COMPLETE REGISTRATION.
- Modify details, if required, and click on „COMPLETE REGISTRATION‟ only after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.