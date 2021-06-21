Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 for SSR AA Out @joinindiannavy.gov.in, Download Sailor Written Exam and PET Call Letter Here

Indian Navy has released the admit card of Written Exam and PET for the post of Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) Candidates can download Indian Navy SSR AA Admit Card from the official website of Indian Navy i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 for SSR AA: Indian Navy has released the admit card of Written Exam and PET for the post of Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit). Candidates can download Indian Navy SSR AA Admit Card from the official website of Indian Navy i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in. As per official website, “Written Examination and PFT Call-up Letters for AA / SSR Aug 2021 Batch available for download. Kindly login to Application Dashboard”.

Indian Navy Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can download also Indian Navy Sailor Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

All candidates appearing for written examination would be subjected to PFT (Physical Fitness Day) on the same day.

Indian Navy AA SSR Exam Pattern

There will be 100 objective type questions of 100 marks

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time English 100 100 1 hour Science Maths GK

The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English)

The standard of the question paper will be that of 10+2 level

Indian Navy SSR AA PFT

Indian Navy PFT will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and 10 Push-ups. Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk.

Indian Navy SSR AA Merit List will be available on website on 23 July 2021. Merit lists for AA and SSR will be prepared based on performance in written examination subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT), as follows:

AA- Top 600 candidates (approx.) on all India order of merit, who meet the eligibility criteria for AA will be issued call up letter for final enrolment medical examination at INS Chilka. SSR- Approximately 2500 candidates will be issued call up letter for final enrolment medical

examination at INS Chilka on the basis of state wise merit.

How to Download Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of Indian Navy website - joinindiannavy.gov.in Click on ‘Candidate Login’ Tab Download Indian Navy AA SSR Admit Card 2021 Enter your details

A total of 2500 vacancies are available of which 2000 are for SSR and 500 for AA in August 2021 Batch. Online Application for Sailor's Entry - AA-150 & SSR-02/2021 Batch were invited from 26 Apr 2021 to 05 May 2021’.