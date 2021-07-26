Indian Navy MR Musician Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Sailors Posts @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy is hiring for Musician Sailors in the Oct 2021 batch. Check qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, and other details here.

Indian Navy MR Recruitment Notification 2021: Indian Navy is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Musician Sailors in the Oct 2021 batch for a total of 33 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Indian Navy MR Musician Recruitment 2021 from 02 August 2021 on official website i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in. The online applications are invited till 06 August 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 02 August 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 06 August 2021

Indian Navy MR Musician Sailor Vacancy Details

MR Musician Sailor - 33 vacancies

Indian Navy MR Musician Sailor Salary:

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs. 14,600/- per month will be admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs. 21,700- Rs. 69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ Rs. 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy MR Musician Sailor Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have passed Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Indian Navy MR Musician Sailor Age Limit:

Candidates should be born between 01 Oct 1996 to 30 Sep 2004 (Both dates inclusive).

Music Ability:

Musical Ability. The candidate should have proficiency in Aural Aptitude for music with accuracy in Tempo, Pitch and singing one complete song. Should also have actual practical skill on any instrument of Indian or foreign origin with proficiency in tuning of instrument, matching unknown notes with instrument, prepared piece, sight reading of Indian Classical/ Tabulature/ Staff Notation, performance of Scale/ Raaga/ Taala and basic theory of Indian or International music

Selection Process for Indian Navy MR Musician Sailor

Music Test:

Shortlisting of candidates for Music Test will be undertaken on the basis of music certificates attached. Order of precedence will be as follows: - (a) Degree in music (b) Diploma in music (c) Other graded certificates (d) Certificates of Competitions (e) Awards (f) Participation (g) Experience (h) Music as a subject/ paper in matriculation is not valid

Indian Navy MR Musician Sailor PFT

Qualifying in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is mandatory for selection. PFT will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and 10 Push- ups. Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk

How to Apply Indian Navy MR Musician Recruitment 2021 ?

Online applications are available on the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 02 August to 06 August 2021.

Indian Navy MR Musician Recruitment Notification