Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 OUT for MR, SSR & Petty Officer Posts @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 Released against the sports quota. Check qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy has released a notification for sportsmen posts who have participated at International/Junior or Senior National Championship/Senior State Championship/All India University Championships in Athletics, Aquatics, Basket-ball, Boxing, Cricket, Football, Artistic Gymnastics, Fencing, Golf, Tennis, Kayaking & Canoeing, Rowing, Shooting, Handball, Hockey, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Squash, Sailing and Wind Surfing.

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 25 December 2021. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 December 2021

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Sailor (Direct Entry Petty Officer, Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Matric Recruits (MR))

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Direct Entry Petty Officer: 10+2 qualified in any stream or equivalent examination.

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR): 10+2 qualified in any stream or equivalent examination.

Matric Recruits (MR): 10th /equivalent qualified.

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Direct Entry Petty Officer: 17 to 21 years as on date of commencement of course.

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR)/Matric Recruits (MR): 17 to 21 years

Download Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The application format has been provided at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The selection procedure is as follows:-

Application will be received only through ORDINARY POST. Application received through speed post/ registered post or couriers will be rejected.

Short-listing criteria will be based on higher sports achievements.

Call up letters to eligible short-listed candidates will be posted, indicating date, time and place for selection trial.

All original certificates and mark sheets are to be produced at the time of selection trial.

Candidates declared medically Temporary Unfit in the recruitment medical examination can avail specialist review from the specified Military Hospital within a maximum period of 21 days. No further review/appeal is permissible.

Candidates declared Medically Permanent Unfit in the recruitment medicals can appeal for Specialist opinion in a Military Hospital within 21 days on payment of Rs. 40 /- by Military Receivable Order (MRO) on Government Treasury.

The select list will be prepared from the candidates who qualify in all respects depending up on the available vacancies in particular sports disciplines.

The candidature of candidates selected is valid for the current batch only.

All select listed candidates will also be forwarded Police Verification form along with the Offer of Enrolment and the candidates will be required to submit the same to INS Hamla at the time of enrolment after getting their antecedents verified on this form from the concerned district police authorities. Candidates without the verified police verification reports will not be eligible for enrolment.

How to apply for Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021