Indian Navy SSR AA Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Sailor Posts From 26 April 2021 @joinindiannavy.gov.in, Notification Soon

Indian Navy SSR AA Recruitment 2011: Indian Navy is soon going to publish the recruitment notification for the recruitment to the post of Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) on its website. As per the official website, - ‘Application Window for Sailor's Entry - AA-150 & SSR-02/2021 Batch is likely to open from 26 Apr 2021 to 30 Apr 2021’. Hence, Indian Navy SSR AA Notification can be released anytime soon on Indian Navy official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy shall be invited from eligible male candidates. Candidates seeking to apply for Indian Navy SSR Recruitment 2021 and Indian Navy AA Recruitment should be 12th passed.

Last year, a total of 2700 vacancies were notified of which 2200 were for SSR and 500 for AR.

Shortlisted candidates shall be called for online exam followed by Physical and Medical Tests. The date of the exam shall be notified in the detailed notification. Candidates can check more details on Indian Navy SSR AR 2021 such as detailed qualification, selection process, exam pattern, application process based on previous year recruitment below:

Indian Navy SSR AA Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application: 26 April 2021

Last Date of Online Application: 30 April 2021

Indian Navy SSR AA Vacancy Details

Sailor - Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR)

Sailor - Artificer Apprentice (AA)

Indian Navy SSR AA Salary:

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs. 14,600/-per month will be paid.

On successful completion of initial training, candidates will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs. 21,700-69,100). They will also be paid MSP Rs. 5200/-per month plus DA (as applicable) plus "X" Group pay {only for Artificer Apprentice (AA)} Rs. 6200/-per month plus DA

Indian Navy SSR AA Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) - 12th passed with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:- Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India

Artificer Apprentice (AA) - 12th passed with Maths & Physics and atleast one of these subjects: - Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India. .

Selection Process for Indian Navy SSR AA Sailor Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of

Online Exam Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Medical Exam

Indian Navy AA SSR Exam Pattern

There will be objective type questions on

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time English 100 100 1 hour Science Maths GK

The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English)

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks

Indian Navy SSR AA PFT

PFT will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and 10 Push-ups. Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk.

Indian Navy SSR AA Medical Exam

Candidates who are qualified in PFT will undergo Preliminary Recruitment medical examination.

Minimum height 157 cms. Weight and Chest should be proportionate. Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms. Details regarding minimum height standards for entry into the Indian Navy as Sailors, including applicable relaxations, can be accessed from the official recruitment website

How to Apply for Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 ?

Online applications will be accepted through the official website of Indian navy i.e. www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 26 April to 31 April 2021

Application Fee

Rs. 215/- (No fee for SC/ST)

Payment Mode - Online