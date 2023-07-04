Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Admit Card 2023 Out; Direct Link joinindiannavy.gov.in, Check Exam Date and More

Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Admit Card 2023 Out: Indian Navy has uploaded the admit card download link for the SSR Agniveer post on its official website. Check the download link.

Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Indian Navy has uploaded the SSR Agniveer Admit Card 2023 download link on its official website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Indian Navy SSR Agniveer post can download their admit card from the official website of Indian Nady i.e.-https://joinindiannavy.gov.in.

How to Download Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Admit Card 2023?

The candidate can download Agniveer Admit Card by following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit the website of the Indian Navy Agniveer - https://joinindiannavy.gov.in/

Step 2: Login into your account using your ‘Registered Email’ and ‘Password’

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Download admit card and save for future reference.



Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Exam Timings/Schedule

The written exam for SSR and MR recruitment will be conducted from July 8 to July 11, 2023 across the country.

Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Exam Pattern 2023

It is noted that the Agniveer (SSR) written exam will be held at various exam centers across the country. Exam question paper will be bilingual i.e. it will be available in both Hindi and English language. Exam will be held in objective-type questions mode in four sections including English, Science, Mathematics, and General Awareness.Ṭhe duration of exam will be for 60 minutes.

Indian Navy SSR Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Documents to Carry

It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card to the examination center which provides you all the crucial information including registration number, date of birth, exam centre and exam time.

The whole exercise is to fill the 4165 vacancies, including a maximum of 833 openings for female candidates only, and 300 openings for MR recruitment under Indian Navy SSR Agniveer recruitment drive.