Innovation Day Celebrated At Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER)

~ Hon. Sasindran Muthuvel, Minister of State-owned enterprises, Papua New Guinea, felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Innovation day ~

Chennai, April 2, 2021: Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research (BIHER), Deemed to be University, hosted its 6th BIHER ANNUAL INNOVATION DAY on 1st APRIL 2021. The Innovation day is the brainchild of Dr. J. Sundeep Anand, President of BIHER and the aim is to motivate and encourage the research activities of the Institute. He has magnanimously allocated 10 million Indian Rupees as the seed money to the Research Wing of the Institute for the Centre for Innovation and Incubation to fund 100 startup projects belonging to various natures.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Hon. Sasindran Muthuvel, the Minister of State-owned enterprises, Papua New Guinea, with the august presence of Dr. J. Sundeep Aanand, President, BIHER. Many more dignitaries from academic and industry also attended the event.

Dr. R. Hari Prakash, Additional Registrar delivered his welcome address and in his speech he briefed the achievements of BIHER institution in global scenario, importance of innovation day and activities of BIHER Innovation and Incubation centre.

Dr. K. Vijaya Bhaskar Raju, Vice Chancellor (In- charge), delivered the Academic report of the University, highlighting the academic, research, placement, awards received and introduced the Chief Guest Hon. Sasindran Muthuvel to the gathering and he read the citation of the Life Time Achievement award to the Chief Guest.

In his Speech, Pro chancellor Dr. Sundararajan, BIHER said, BIHER is in the 3rd position among the private universities in our country to hold highest H INDEX. He also added that our Institute has the distinction of achieving about 25,753 publications, 53000 citations and 476 patents which holds 7th place in the country.

Dr. Bhoominathan listed the awardees category wise and the awards were presented in the following category .The student B Muthumani from Aeronautical Engineering awarded for Design of an Anti- Drone System (ADS-BU) and K Sairashwanth, Biomedical engineering for Smart Health Monitor has been awarded for Innovation in the year 2020. The best startup aware for the year 2020 was presented to Mr. A Sai Teja, (Aeronautical Engineering) Jazz like Technologies and Battula Saran Kumar (Electronic & Communications Engineering) Aries Solutions Private Limited

“Education is important for the development of any nation. If you want to destroy the nation, destroy its education”, said Dr. Sasindran Muthuvel, Minister of State-owned enterprises, Papua New Guinea. Welcomed the gathering of entrepreneurs to come and setup their factories in Papua New.

Guinea Papua which has abundant natural resources. He invited the President Dr. J. Sundeep Aanad and his team from BIHER to visit Papua New Guinea.

Dr. J. Sundeep Anand, President of BIHER presented Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Sasindran Muthuvel.

In this event the Chief Guest Dr. Sasindran Muthuvel Inaugurated the State-of-the-Art Library which is the 3rd best in the country. The BIHER Central Library is equipped 2lakh number of Volume of Books with reading capacity of 650 students at a time, further the library has all digital version of eJournals and E Books. The chief Guest also inaugurated the New ICU of the Bharath Medical College and Hospital in the BIHER Campus.

The meeting ended with Vote of Thanks by Dr. Elumalai Director of Bharath medical college and hospital Chennai.

