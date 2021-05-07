Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2021 for House Keeping Assistant, Staff Nurse and GDMO Posts, Apply @pbicf.in

Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Ministry of Railways has published the recruitment notification for the recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioners (GDMOs) and Para Medical Staff (Staff Nurse and House Keeping Assistant) on contract basis for their Designated Covid-19 Ward on its Personal Branch website.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 13 May 2021 on pbicf.in. The candidates can check the more details regarding the Integral Coach Factory Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, eligibility, selection process below:

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 13 May 2021 upto 5:30 PM

Integral Coach Factory Railway Vacancy Details

Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMOs) - 05 Posts

Staff Nurse Level 7 - 13 Posts

House Keeping Assistant Level 1 - 21 Posts

Salary:

Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) - Rs. 75000

Staff Nurse - Rs. 44900

House Keeping Assistant - Rs. 18000

Eligibility Criteria for Integral Coach Factory House Keeping Assistant, Staff Nurse and GDMO Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Contract Medical Practitioner (GDMO) - MBBS and registered with the Indian Medical Council

Staff Nurse - Certified as a registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council. Or B.Sc (Nursing).

House Keeping Assistant - 10th passed

Age Limit:

CMP (GDMO): Not more than 53 years.

Staff Nurse: 20 years to 40 years.

House Keeping Assistant: 18 years to 33 years.

How to Apply for Integral Coach Factory Railway Recruitment 202` ?

Candidates may apply ONLINE at http://pbicf.in on or before 13 May 2021.

ICF Recruitment Notification Download

ICF Online Application Link