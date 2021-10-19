IOCL Admit Card 2021 for JEA Released @iocrefrecruit.in, Check Download Link

IOCL Admit Card 2021 for the post of Junior Engineering Assistants – IV (JEA-IV) and Other Posts in Non Officer Categories has been released on iocrefrecruit.in.

IOCL Admit Card 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the admit card of the written exam for the post of Junior Engineering Assistants – IV (JEA-IV) and Other in Non Officer Categories. Candidates who are shortlisted to appear in the exam can download IOCL JEA Admit Card through the link - iocrefrecruit.in.

IOCL Admit Card Link is provided in this article. The candidates can download IOCL Jr Engineering Assistant and Other Admit Card through the link below:

As per the official website, “ Call letters for Adv. No. BGR/01/2021 , BR/HR/RECTT/OR/2021-22 , DR/R2/2021 , GR/P/Rectt./21 , JR/Rect/01/2021 , MR/HR/RECT/JEA(AI)/2021-22 , PDR/HR/01/Rectt-21 , PH/R/01/2021 , PR/P/46 (2021-22) are now available. Shortlisted candidates can download their call letters using this section.

IOCL Exam is scheduled to be held on 24 October 2021.

A candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test to qualify for further consideration. Selected candidates in the written exam shall be called for Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) which will be of qualifying nature.

IOCL Result is tentatively scheduled on 11 November 2021. The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for updates.

IOCL had published the notification for filling up 513 vacancies for Junior Engineering Asst-IV, Junior Engineering Asst-IV/ Jr Technical Asst-IV, Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV & Junior Nursing Assistant- IV Posts for its Refineries / Petrochemical Units at Guwahati, Digboi & Bongaigaon (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat {Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC)}(Haryana)

and Paradip (Odisha).

How to Download IOCL Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of IOCL - iocrefrecruit.in

Scroll Download and find the ‘Download’ Section

Enter your Application and click on link given for OTP

Now, enter your OTP Number and Date of Birth

Download IOCL Refinery Admit Card