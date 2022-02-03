IOCL Admit Card 2022 for Apprentice Posts under Northern Region @iocl.com, Download Here

IOCL Admit Card 2022 for Apprentice Posts has been released on Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on iocl.com. Check Download Link Here.

IOCL Admit Card 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has uploaded the admit card of the written exam for the post of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices under Northern Region for Marketing Division on iocl.com. Candidates can download IOCL Apprentice Admit Card from IOCL Apprentice website. We have also provided IOCL Admit Card Link for the reference of the candidates.

As per the IOCL Notification, the exam is scheduled to be held on 06 February 2022.

How to Download IOCL Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of IOCL - iocl.com Go to the ‘Careers’ Tab and then on the ‘Apprenticeship’ option A new page will be opened - https://iocl.com/apprenticeships Now, click on ‘Downloading Admit Card’ given under ‘Notification for Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961at Indian Oil Corporation Limited - Northern Region (MD) ’ It will redirect to admit card download page where you are required to provide your registration and date of birth Download IOCL Northern Region Admit Card 2022

IOCL Apprentice Exam Pattern

There will be 100 questions of 100 marks on the following subjects:

Trade Apprentice Accountant

Generic Aptitude including Quantitative Aptitude – 30 Marks

Reasoning Abilities – 30 Marks

Basic English Language Skills – 40 Marks



Trade Apprentice -Data Entry Operator (Fresher & Skill Certificate Holder)

Generic Aptitude including Quantitative Aptitude – 30 Marks

Reasoning Abilities – 30 Marks

Basic English Language Skills – 40 Marks



Trade Apprentice (Fitter/Electrician/Electronics Mechanic/Instrument Mechanic/Machinist) & Technician Apprentice (Mechanical/Electrical/Instrumentation/Civil/Electrical & Electronics/Electronics):

Technical Acumen in relevant discipline – 40 Marks

Generic Aptitude including Quantitative Aptitude – 20 Marks

Reasoning Abilities – 20 Marks

Basic English Language Skills – 20 Marks

The questions would be bilingual i.e. English & Hindi. There will be no negative marking.

The candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in order to qualify for the written exam (35% for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories against reserved positions).

IOCL had published the notifications for recruitment of 600+ Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices at its Locations in States & Union The territory of North India (Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh) in the month of January.