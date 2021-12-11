IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22 Notification Out @iocl.com, 300 Vacancies Notified for Southern Region

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22 Notification has been released on iocl.com for 300 Vacancies for Southern Region. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021-22 Notification: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published a notification for the recruitment of Trade and Technician Apprentices on iocl.com for the year 2021-22 (Phase 2) under multiple trades its locations of Southern Region. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 27 December 2021 till 5 PM. A total of 300 vacancies have been notified for recruitment to the post of Apprentice posts in the States of South India (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana) against the advertisement number IOCL/MKTG/SR/APR.2021-22 (Phase 2).

IOCL Apprentice Notification 2021

IOCL Apprentice Online Application 2021

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 10 December 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 27 December 2021

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 300 Posts

IOCL Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Trade Apprentice – Matric with Regular Full-Time ITI course recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Technician Apprentice - 3 years Diploma in Engineering from recognized Institute/University with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved position

Trade Apprentice - Accountant: Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Fresher): Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification.

Trade Apprentice – Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Class XII or its equivalent with Skill Certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’.

Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) - Non-Graduate with 12th pass qualification

Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) - Minimum 12th pass. Additionally, candidates should possess a Skill Certificate of ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for the training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under the National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Govt.

IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Age Limit:

18 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Selection Criteria

The Selection shall be on the basis of the performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Written Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four options with one correct option.

How to Apply for IOCL Southern Region Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 10 to 27 December 2021 upto 5 PM.