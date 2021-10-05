IOCL Recruitment 2021 for 469 Apprentice Posts Across India, Apply Online @iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published a notification for recruitment of 469 Apprentices in Technical and Non-Technical trades. Check Qualification, Vacancy Break-up, Important Dates, Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details.

IOCL Western Region Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), is looking to recruit 469 Apprentices in Technical and Non-Technical trades under its 5 Regions i.e. Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL) and South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL).

Interested candidates possessing required eligibility criteria can apply online from today i.e. 05 October 2021. IOCL Apprentice Online Application Link will be available till 25 October 2021 on iocl.com.

IOCL Apprentice Notification Download

IOCL Apprentice Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of IOCL Online Application - 05 October 2021 From 10 AM

Last Date of Submission of IOCL Online Application - 25 October 2021 upto 5 PM

IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 469

Western Region Pipelines

Gujarat - 89

Mechanical - 24

Electrical - 22

T&I - 22

Human Resource - 8

Accounts/Finance - 8

Data Entry Operator - 3

Domestic Data Entry Operator - 2

Rajasthan - 43

Mechanical - 13

Electrical - 11

T&I - 11

Human Resource - 3

Accounts/Finance - 3

Data Entry Operator - 1

Domestic Data Entry Operator - 1

Eastern Region Pipelines

West Bengal - 44

Mechanical - 12

Electrical - 12

T&I - 12

Human Resource - 2

Accounts/Finance - 3

Data Entry Operator - 3

Bihar - 36

Mechanical - 9

Electrical - 9

T&I - 9

Human Resource - 3

Accounts/Finance - 3

Domestic Data Entry Operator - 3

Assam - 28

Mechanical - 8

Electrical - 8

T&I - 8

Human Resource - 2

Accounts/Finance - 2

UP - 18 Posts

Mechanical - 6

Electrical - 6

T&I - 6

South Eastern Region Pipeline

Odisha - 48 Posts

Mechanical - 13

Electrical - 13

T&I - 13

Human Resource - 4

Accounts/Finance - 2

Data Entry Operator - 2

Domestic Data Entry Operator - 1

Chhattisgarh -6 Posts

Mechanical - 2

Electrical - 2

T&I - 2

Jharkhand - 3 Posts

Mechanical - 1

Electrical - 1

T&I - 1

Northern Region Pipelines

Haryana - 41 Posts

Mechanical - 13

Electrical - 11

T&I - 10

Human Resource - 1

Accounts/Finance - 2

Data Entry Operator - 2

Domestic Data Entry Operator - 2

Punjab - 13 Posts

Mechanical - 6

Electrical - 5

T&I - 2

Delhi - 20 Posts

Mechanical - 6

Electrical - 7

T&I - 5

HR - 1

Accounts/Finance - 1

UP - 26 Posts

Mechanical - 9

Electrical - 9

T&I - 6

Human Resource - 1

Accounts/Finance - 1

Uttarakhand -6 Posts

Mechanical - 2

Electrical - 2

T&I - 2

Rajasthan - 3 Posts

Mechanical - 1

Electrical - 1

T&I - 1

HP - 3 Posts

Mechanical - 1

Electrical - 1

T&I - 1

Southern Region Pipelines

TN - 33 Posts

Mechanical - 9

Electrical - 9

T&I - 9

Human Resource - 2

Accounts/Finance - 2

Data Entry Operator - 1

Domestic Data Entry Operator - 1

Karnataka -3 Posts

Mechanical - 1

Electrical - 1

T&I - 1

AP - 6 Posts

Mechanical - 2

Electrical - 2

T&I - 2

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Technician Apprentice Mechanical - Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Automobile Engineering/Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering/Electronics & Communication Engineering/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering/Instrumentation & Control Engineering/Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering/Electronics Engineering

4 Trade Apprentice (Assistant Human Resource) - Full Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) from a Govt. Recognized institute/ University.

Trade Apprentice (Accountant) - Full Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University

Data Entry Operator(Fresher Apprentices) - Minimum 12 th pass (but below graduate)

Domestic Data Entry Operator(Skill Certificate Holders) - Minimum 12th pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognised under National SkillQualifications Framework or any other authority recognised by the Central Govt.

IOCL Apprentice Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts

The Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test. There shall be 100 questions in the Written Test and Total marks shall be 100. Each correct answer shall carry 1 mark

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can apply under a Region, for a particular State, for a trade through Online Portal https://plapps.indianoil.in.

Before applying for above apprentices positions, candidates have to first register themselves in online portals of the following agencies of Govt. of India:

For Technician Apprentices: With the concerned Regional Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) in their portal National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) under Ministry of Human Resource Development. The link https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action

For Trade Apprentices (Optional Trades): With National Skill Development Council (NSDC) at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/