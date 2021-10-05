IOCL Recruitment 2021 for 469 Apprentice Posts Across India, Apply Online @iocl.com

IOCL Western Region Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), is looking to recruit 469 Apprentices in Technical and Non-Technical trades under its 5 Regions i.e. Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL) and South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL).
Interested candidates possessing required eligibility criteria can apply online from today i.e. 05 October 2021. IOCL Apprentice Online Application Link will be available till 25 October 2021 on iocl.com.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of IOCL Online Application - 05 October 2021 From 10 AM
- Last Date of Submission of IOCL Online Application - 25 October 2021 upto 5 PM
IOCL Apprentice Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 469
Western Region Pipelines
Gujarat - 89
Mechanical - 24
Electrical - 22
T&I - 22
Human Resource - 8
Accounts/Finance - 8
Data Entry Operator - 3
Domestic Data Entry Operator - 2
Rajasthan - 43
Mechanical - 13
Electrical - 11
T&I - 11
Human Resource - 3
Accounts/Finance - 3
Data Entry Operator - 1
Domestic Data Entry Operator - 1
Eastern Region Pipelines
West Bengal - 44
Mechanical - 12
Electrical - 12
T&I - 12
Human Resource - 2
Accounts/Finance - 3
Data Entry Operator - 3
Bihar - 36
Mechanical - 9
Electrical - 9
T&I - 9
Human Resource - 3
Accounts/Finance - 3
Domestic Data Entry Operator - 3
Assam - 28
Mechanical - 8
Electrical - 8
T&I - 8
Human Resource - 2
Accounts/Finance - 2
UP - 18 Posts
Mechanical - 6
Electrical - 6
T&I - 6
South Eastern Region Pipeline
Odisha - 48 Posts
Mechanical - 13
Electrical - 13
T&I - 13
Human Resource - 4
Accounts/Finance - 2
Data Entry Operator - 2
Domestic Data Entry Operator - 1
Chhattisgarh -6 Posts
Mechanical - 2
Electrical - 2
T&I - 2
Jharkhand - 3 Posts
Mechanical - 1
Electrical - 1
T&I - 1
Northern Region Pipelines
Haryana - 41 Posts
Mechanical - 13
Electrical - 11
T&I - 10
Human Resource - 1
Accounts/Finance - 2
Data Entry Operator - 2
Domestic Data Entry Operator - 2
Punjab - 13 Posts
Mechanical - 6
Electrical - 5
T&I - 2
Delhi - 20 Posts
Mechanical - 6
Electrical - 7
T&I - 5
HR - 1
Accounts/Finance - 1
UP - 26 Posts
Mechanical - 9
Electrical - 9
T&I - 6
Human Resource - 1
Accounts/Finance - 1
Uttarakhand -6 Posts
Mechanical - 2
Electrical - 2
T&I - 2
Rajasthan - 3 Posts
Mechanical - 1
Electrical - 1
T&I - 1
HP - 3 Posts
Mechanical - 1
Electrical - 1
T&I - 1
Southern Region Pipelines
TN - 33 Posts
Mechanical - 9
Electrical - 9
T&I - 9
Human Resource - 2
Accounts/Finance - 2
Data Entry Operator - 1
Domestic Data Entry Operator - 1
Karnataka -3 Posts
Mechanical - 1
Electrical - 1
T&I - 1
AP - 6 Posts
Mechanical - 2
Electrical - 2
T&I - 2
Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Technician Apprentice Mechanical - Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Automobile Engineering/Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering/Electronics & Communication Engineering/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering/Instrumentation & Control Engineering/Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering/Electronics Engineering
- 4 Trade Apprentice (Assistant Human Resource) - Full Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) from a Govt. Recognized institute/ University.
- Trade Apprentice (Accountant) - Full Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/University
- Data Entry Operator(Fresher Apprentices) - Minimum 12 th pass (but below graduate)
- Domestic Data Entry Operator(Skill Certificate Holders) - Minimum 12th pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognised under National SkillQualifications Framework or any other authority recognised by the Central Govt.
IOCL Apprentice Age Limit:
18 to 24 years
Selection Procedure for IOCL Apprentice Posts
The Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test. There shall be 100 questions in the Written Test and Total marks shall be 100. Each correct answer shall carry 1 mark
How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
The candidates can apply under a Region, for a particular State, for a trade through Online Portal https://plapps.indianoil.in.
Before applying for above apprentices positions, candidates have to first register themselves in online portals of the following agencies of Govt. of India:
For Technician Apprentices: With the concerned Regional Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) in their portal National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) under Ministry of Human Resource Development. The link https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!registermenunew.action
For Trade Apprentices (Optional Trades): With National Skill Development Council (NSDC) at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/