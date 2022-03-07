IOCL JEA Recruitment 2022: Salary Rs 105000, Apply Online for Jr Engineer Assistant Posts from 8 March

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production). Candidates can check all important details below.

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the largest commercial undertaking in India and a Fortune “Global 500, has issued the latest notice for Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production). Those who possess Engineering Diploma with relevant experience are eligible for IOCL Recruitment 2022.

The link to the online registration of the application has been hosted on the website www.iocrefrecruit.in on 08 March 2022. Candidates shall be required to apply on or before 29 March 2022.

IOCL JEA Exam will be conducted on 10 April 2022 and the result will be announced on 18 April 2022.

Important Dates

Starting date for submission of online application: 08 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 29 March 2022

Last Date Of Receipt of Printout of Online Application with Supporting Documents - 09 April 2022

Tentative Date of Written Test - 10 April 2022

Tentative Date of Publication of Written Test Result - 18 April 2022

Tentative Dates of SPPT - 22 April 2022

IOCL JEA Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) in Chemical Discipline- 4 Posts

IOCL JEA Salary:

Rs. 25,000-1,05,000/- (Revised)

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL JEA Posts

Educational Qualification:

3 years Diploma in Chemical / Refinery & Petrochemical Engg. Or B. Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute / University with minimum of 50% marks (45% marks for SC/ST candidates).

Experience:

Minimum one year of post-qualification experience in operation (rotating shift) of Pump House , Fired Heater, Compressor, Distillation Column, Reactor, Heat exchanger etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petrochemicals / Fertilizer/Heavy Chemical/Gas Processing Industry.

IOCL JEA Age Limit:

General, EWS & ST (applying as UR) - 18 to 26 years

Relaxation in age upto 5 years for SC and 3 years for OBC (NCL) candidates considered against reserved positions will be allowed

Selection Process for IOCL JEA Posts

The selection process will comprise of:

Written Test Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) which will be of qualifying nature.

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to IOCL Recruitment website iocrefrecruit.in Apply online by clicking on the online application link After successfully applying/registering on-line applications, take a print out of the filled in online application form. Now, duly sign the printout of on-line application form and send it to Dy. General Manager (HR), Barauni Refinery, P.O. Barauni Oil Refinery, Begusarai, Bihar – 851114, along with all supporting documents (as mentioned in the check list attached at Annexure I) & Photograph under self attestation by ordinary post latest by 09 April 2022

Candidates are advised to carry a copy of the on-line application with originals & self-authenticated copies of all testimonials and produce the same at the time of SPPT for verification

IOCL JEA Notification