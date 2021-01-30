IOCL Pipleline Division Admit Card 2021: Download List of Selected Candidates for Non Executive Exam @iocl.com

IOCL Pipeline Division Admit Card 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the list of candidates shortlisted for appearing in written exam for the post of Non-Executive on iocl.com. As per IOCL Notice, IOCL Pipeline Admit Card are available in the online portal at plis.indianoilpipelines.in. Candidates whose names are appearing in the list, can download IOCL Admit Card and bring the same on the day of written test.

IOCL Pipeline Division Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download IOCL Pipeline Admit Card, directly, through the link:

IOCL Pipeline Division Admit Card Download Link

All candidates who have applied for IOCL Pipeline Recruitment 2021 from 22 December 2020 to 15 January 2021 for check the (location-wise and discipline wise list below:

IOCL Pipeline Shortlisted Candidates List PDF

Northern Region

Southern Region

South Eastern Region

Western Region

Assam Region

UP and Bihar state

West Bengal state

IOCL Pipeline Division Exam is scheduled to be held on 14 February 2021 (Sunday) from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. All shortlisted candidates can check their exam venue through PDF below:

IOCL Pipeline Division Exam Notice PDF

IOCL Pipeline Division Exam Pattern

The exam will have 100 Objective type questions of 100 marks as follow:

For the post of Engineering Assistants - Out of 100 objective type questions, 75 questions shall be from the concerned engineering discipline of Diploma level and 25 questions on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge etc.

For the post of Technical Attendants - Out of 100 objective type questions, 75 questions shall be on Technical discipline from General Science and on basic ITI trades like Motor Mechanic, Electrical, and Fitter etc. The remaining 25 questions will be asked on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge

There will be no negative marking. The duration of the test is 90 minutes.

Candidates who will qualify in the exam shall be called for Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) Modality.

The recruitment is being done to fill the vacancies for the post of Engineering Assistant (Mechanical), Engineering Assistant (Electrical), Engineering Assistant (T&I),Engineering Assistant (Operations) and Technical Attendant across the country.