iPhone XR at unbelieveable price only at Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020

To start with, iPhone XR is currently one of the cheapest smartphones from tech giant Apple. Yes, we know that the terms cheap and iPhone doesn’t go hand in hand, however, with iPhone XR, Apple offers a premium segment at an affordable price. In addition to this, Amazon is currently offering a huge discount on the said iPhone model. Many of us want to buy an iPhone, but due to the higher price, we drop the idea. But not anymore.

Amazon is offering a huge discount making the iPhone XR affordable. Well, to unveil the offers and outstanding features of the Apple iPhone XR, take a dive with us.

iPhone at a cheaper price? Yes, you read it right. Amazon is showering a huge discount on iPhone XR. You can avail iPhone by paying EMI as low as Rs. 2,255. Apart from this, Amazon is offering an instant 10% discount on SBI Credit Cards. You might not get this huge discount again on iPhone XR ever again! So, grab the phone at Rs. 47,900 before the sale ends.

Other exciting offers include No Cost EMI on selected cards and up to Rs. 7,250 off on exchange with old smartphones.



Apple iPhone XR is packed with 6.1-inch all-new true-tone ‘liquid retina IPS LCD’ display. This the most advanced LCD display is currently available in the industry. The display of the phone is designed in a way that the screen stretches into the corners. Viewing content on the true-to-life color display takes your experience to a whole new level.



The iPhone XR is made up of aerospace-grade aluminum, giving it a great look and making it even more premium. To include the wireless charging support, Apple has used a glass back panel in its iPhone XR which not only looks premium but also lets your phone charge wirelessly in no time. The rear panel also houses a camera along with a microphone and an LED flash. On the other hand, the front panel looks similar to other iPhones which are way more expensive than iPhone XR. This means that the iPhone XR comes with one of the most secure methods of unlocking your phone i.e. the FaceID.

The bottom of the phone houses a lightning port along with a speaker and a microphone grill. The left side of the iPhone XR features the notification slider along with the set of volume buttons, while the right portion has the power button.

iPhone XR is among phones that come with a fantastic battery life. On a single charge, the iPhone XR can run throughout the day without the need to plug it into the socket again. iPhone XR is a rejoice for those who love watching web series and play games on the go. Apple has packed a 2942 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.



The camera on an iPhone is among the world's most popular cameras and with iPhone XR, Apple is defining a new era of photography. iPhone XR is equipped with the Neural Engine that helps you create photos like never before. It’s among the best phones when it comes to clicking portrait pictures. The phone uses machine learning to keep the subject in sharp focus while clicking pictures.

Not just that, the iPhone XR also gives you the option to adjust the depth of field in portraits after you shoot them. The camera on iPhone XR supports smart HDR, which means brings more highlights and shadow detail in your photos. iPhone XR is also capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps.

When it comes to storage, the iPhone XR lets you choose from a wide range of options. For those who don’t store a lot on their phone, Apple offers a 64GB storage model. However, if you are someone who needs a ton of storage, iPhone XR won’t disappoint you as there is 128GB and even a 256GB model available for you.

Unbeatable performance

If you have ever used an iPhone, you know how fast and snappy they are. When it comes to multi-tasking and playing heavy games, iPhone XR can easily put a high-end expensive phone to shame. iPhone XR packs an intelligent A12 Bionic chipset which is one of the most powerful chips out there. It doesn’t matter what you do on your iPhone XR, the speed and fluidity of the device will surely impress you.

Impressive Camera, true tone liquid-retina display, six colors to choose from and a huge discount on the very first sale of the year, go grab the affordable iPhone with the color of your choice before the sale ends. So, don’t wait and grab this beast machine at an affordable price!

