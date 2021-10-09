Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IPPB Recruitment 2021 for Manager and Other Posts, Apply Online @ippbonline.com

IPPB is hiring Manager (MMGS-II), Senior Manager (MMGS-III), Chief Manager (SMGS-IV), Assistant General Manager (SMGS-V), Deputy General Manager (TEGS-VI) and General Manager (TEGS-VII).

Created On: Oct 9, 2021 18:41 IST
IPPB Recruitment 2021: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB),under the Department of Post, Ministry of Communications, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Manager (MMGS-II), Senior Manager (MMGS-III), Chief Manager (SMGS-IV), Assistant General Manager (SMGS-V), Deputy General Manager (TEGS-VI) and General Manager (TEGS-VII).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 09 October 2021 to 23 October 2021on ippbonline.com.

Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of application: 09 October 2021
  • Last date for submission of application: 23 October 2021

IPPB Vacancy Details

Department

Scale

Post/Designation

No. of Vacancies

Technology

V

AGM – Enterprise/ Integration Architect

1

IV

Chief Manager – Digital Technology

1

IV

Chief Manager – IT Project Management

1

IV

Chief Manager – Banking & Payment Solution Architect

1

III

Senior Manager – Network/ Infrastructure Administration

1

III

Senior Manager – System/ Database Administration

1

II

Manager – Digital Technology

1

Information Security

IV

Chief Manager – Security Architect

1

III

Senior Manager – Security Administration

2

Product

V

AGM – BSG (Business Solutions Group)

1

IV

Chief Manager – Retail Products

1

IV

Chief Manager – PG Acquiring

1

Operations

VII

GM-Operations

1

V

AGM – Operations

1

IV

Chief Manager – Operations

1

III

Senior Manager – Operations

1

II

Manager – Operations

1

Risk Management

VI

DGM – Risk/Chief Risk Officer

1

IV

Chief Manager – Fraud Monitoring

1

Finance

VI

DGM-Finance & Accounts

1

V

AGM – Financial Planning, Budgeting and Analysis

1

CEO Office

III

Company Secretary

1

Eligibility Criteria for IPPB Manager and Other Posts,

Educational Qualification: 

  • AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect) - Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science. Candidate with MBA/ Post Graduate Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science will be given preference. The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF) Certification is mandatory. Minimum 12 years of experience in Officer cadre in IT as a Technology Architect.
  • Chief Manager- Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology. Minimum 9 years of experience.
  • Senior Manager - Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science. Candidate with MBA/Post. Minimum 6 years of experience.
  • Manager - Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science.Minimum 3 years of experience

For more information on educational qualification, check PDF Link

Age Limit :

  • Manager - 23 to 35 years
  • Senior Manager - 26 to 35 Years
  • Chief Manager - 29 to 45 Years
  • Assistant General Manager - 32 to 45 Years
  • Deputy General Manager - 35 to 55 Years
  • General Manager - 38 to 55 Years

How to apply for PPBL Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 09 October 2021 to 23 October 2021.

Application Fee:

  • SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) - Rs. 150/-
  • For all others - Rs. 750/-

