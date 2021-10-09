IPPB Recruitment 2021 for Manager and Other Posts, Apply Online @ippbonline.com

IPPB Recruitment 2021: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB),under the Department of Post, Ministry of Communications, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Manager (MMGS-II), Senior Manager (MMGS-III), Chief Manager (SMGS-IV), Assistant General Manager (SMGS-V), Deputy General Manager (TEGS-VI) and General Manager (TEGS-VII).
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 09 October 2021 to 23 October 2021on ippbonline.com.
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of application: 09 October 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 23 October 2021
IPPB Vacancy Details
|
Department
|
Scale
|
Post/Designation
|
No. of Vacancies
|
Technology
|
V
|
AGM – Enterprise/ Integration Architect
|
1
|
IV
|
Chief Manager – Digital Technology
|
1
|
IV
|
Chief Manager – IT Project Management
|
1
|
IV
|
Chief Manager – Banking & Payment Solution Architect
|
1
|
III
|
Senior Manager – Network/ Infrastructure Administration
|
1
|
III
|
Senior Manager – System/ Database Administration
|
1
|
II
|
Manager – Digital Technology
|
1
|
Information Security
|
IV
|
Chief Manager – Security Architect
|
1
|
III
|
Senior Manager – Security Administration
|
2
|
Product
|
V
|
AGM – BSG (Business Solutions Group)
|
1
|
IV
|
Chief Manager – Retail Products
|
1
|
IV
|
Chief Manager – PG Acquiring
|
1
|
Operations
|
VII
|
GM-Operations
|
1
|
V
|
AGM – Operations
|
1
|
IV
|
Chief Manager – Operations
|
1
|
III
|
Senior Manager – Operations
|
1
|
II
|
Manager – Operations
|
1
|
Risk Management
|
VI
|
DGM – Risk/Chief Risk Officer
|
1
|
IV
|
Chief Manager – Fraud Monitoring
|
1
|
Finance
|
VI
|
DGM-Finance & Accounts
|
1
|
V
|
AGM – Financial Planning, Budgeting and Analysis
|
1
|
CEO Office
|
III
|
Company Secretary
|
1
Eligibility Criteria for IPPB Manager and Other Posts,
Educational Qualification:
- AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect) - Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science. Candidate with MBA/ Post Graduate Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science will be given preference. The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF) Certification is mandatory. Minimum 12 years of experience in Officer cadre in IT as a Technology Architect.
- Chief Manager- Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology. Minimum 9 years of experience.
- Senior Manager - Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science. Candidate with MBA/Post. Minimum 6 years of experience.
- Manager - Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science.Minimum 3 years of experience
For more information on educational qualification, check PDF Link
Age Limit :
- Manager - 23 to 35 years
- Senior Manager - 26 to 35 Years
- Chief Manager - 29 to 45 Years
- Assistant General Manager - 32 to 45 Years
- Deputy General Manager - 35 to 55 Years
- General Manager - 38 to 55 Years
How to apply for PPBL Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 09 October 2021 to 23 October 2021.
Application Fee:
- SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) - Rs. 150/-
- For all others - Rs. 750/-