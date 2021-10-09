IPPB Recruitment 2021 for Manager and Other Posts, Apply Online @ippbonline.com

IPPB is hiring Manager (MMGS-II), Senior Manager (MMGS-III), Chief Manager (SMGS-IV), Assistant General Manager (SMGS-V), Deputy General Manager (TEGS-VI) and General Manager (TEGS-VII).

IPPB Recruitment 2021: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB),under the Department of Post, Ministry of Communications, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Manager (MMGS-II), Senior Manager (MMGS-III), Chief Manager (SMGS-IV), Assistant General Manager (SMGS-V), Deputy General Manager (TEGS-VI) and General Manager (TEGS-VII).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 09 October 2021 to 23 October 2021on ippbonline.com.

IPPB Notification Download

IPPB Online Application Link

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application: 09 October 2021

Last date for submission of application: 23 October 2021

IPPB Vacancy Details

Department Scale Post/Designation No. of Vacancies Technology V AGM – Enterprise/ Integration Architect 1 IV Chief Manager – Digital Technology 1 IV Chief Manager – IT Project Management 1 IV Chief Manager – Banking & Payment Solution Architect 1 III Senior Manager – Network/ Infrastructure Administration 1 III Senior Manager – System/ Database Administration 1 II Manager – Digital Technology 1 Information Security IV Chief Manager – Security Architect 1 III Senior Manager – Security Administration 2 Product V AGM – BSG (Business Solutions Group) 1 IV Chief Manager – Retail Products 1 IV Chief Manager – PG Acquiring 1 Operations VII GM-Operations 1 V AGM – Operations 1 IV Chief Manager – Operations 1 III Senior Manager – Operations 1 II Manager – Operations 1 Risk Management VI DGM – Risk/Chief Risk Officer 1 IV Chief Manager – Fraud Monitoring 1 Finance VI DGM-Finance & Accounts 1 V AGM – Financial Planning, Budgeting and Analysis 1 CEO Office III Company Secretary 1

Eligibility Criteria for IPPB Manager and Other Posts,

Educational Qualification:

AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect) - Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science. Candidate with MBA/ Post Graduate Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science will be given preference. The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF) Certification is mandatory. Minimum 12 years of experience in Officer cadre in IT as a Technology Architect.

Chief Manager- Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology. Minimum 9 years of experience.

Senior Manager - Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science. Candidate with MBA/Post. Minimum 6 years of experience.

Manager - Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science.Minimum 3 years of experience

For more information on educational qualification, check PDF Link

Age Limit :

Manager - 23 to 35 years

Senior Manager - 26 to 35 Years

Chief Manager - 29 to 45 Years

Assistant General Manager - 32 to 45 Years

Deputy General Manager - 35 to 55 Years

General Manager - 38 to 55 Years

How to apply for PPBL Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 09 October 2021 to 23 October 2021.

Application Fee: