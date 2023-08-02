IRCON Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Graduate/Technician Apprentices Posts, Check Eligibility

IRCON Recruitment 2023: IRCON International Limited has invited online applications for the Graduate/Technician (Diploma) Apprentices posts. Check eligibility, age limit, selection process and others here.

IRCON Recruitment 2023 Notification: IRCON International Limited has invited online applications for the Graduate/Technician (Diploma) Apprentices posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 15, 2023. Last date for receipt of a copy of the online submitted application along with requisite enclosures at the corporate office is August 25, 2023.



Under the selection process, the eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit list formed on the basis of marks secured in minimum educational qualification. You can all the details including eligibility, educational qualification, application process and others here.



IRCON Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: August 15, 2023

Last date for submission with requisite enclosures at corporate office: August 25, 2023

IRCON Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices-20

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices-13

IRCON Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentices -Graduate or equivalent in relevant Engineering/Technology streams.

-Graduate or equivalent in relevant Engineering/Technology streams. Technician (Diploma) Apprentices -Diploma or equivalent in relevant Engineering/Technology streams.

-Diploma or equivalent in relevant Engineering/Technology streams. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

IRCON Recruitment 2023: Stipend

Graduate Apprentices-Rs 10,000/- Per Month

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices-Rs 8,500/- Per Month

IRCON Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01.07.2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 30 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



IRCON Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply for IRCON Recruitment 2023?

All candidates mandatorily have to enroll/register themselves on Govt. website

www.mhrdnats.gov.in as “Student” and possess the unique registration number generated by the online system before online application for apprenticeship at IRCON. You can check the online application process on the notification given above.