IRCON Recruitment 2021 for Manager Posts, Download Notice @ircon.org

IRCON International Limited (IRCON) is hiring 29 Managers on contractual basis, against advertisement number 04/2021. Details Here

IRCON Recruitment 2021 Notification: IRCON International Limited (IRCON) is conducting walk-in-interview for recruitment to the post of Managers on contractual basis, against advertisement number 04/2021. Interested candidates can appear for interview as per the schedule given below:

Walk-in-Interview Details

Manager/Civil - 16 August 2021 from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM Manager/S&T - 18 August 2021 from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM Manager/OHE - 20 August 2021 from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM Venue - Ircon International Limited C-4 District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017

IRCON Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 29

Manager/Civil - 6 Posts Manager/S&T - 6 Posts Manager/OHE - 17 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IRCON Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

Manager/Civil - Full time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks or equivalent grade from reputed Institute/ University approved by AICTE Manager/S&T - Full time Graduate degree with not less than 60% marks from reputed Institute/ University approved by AICTE in any of the following specializations: 1. Electrical Engg. 2. Electronics Engg. 3. Electrical & Electronics Engg. 4. Electronics & Communication Engg. 5. Electronics & Instrumentation Engg. 6. Instrumentation & Control Engg. 7. Computer Science Manager/OHE - Full Time Bachelor's degree in. Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/University approved by AICTE with not less than 60% Marks or equivalent grade

Experience:

Manager/Civil - Minimum Five years of experience in Civil Construction works. Railway experience will be preferred. Manager/S&T - Minimum Five-year experience in areas of Electronic Interlocking, Relay Interlocking, Automatic Signaling, Digital Communication / GSM-R / Optic Fiber Communication Manager/OHE - Minimum Five-year experience in Electrical construction works in Railways, Metro Rail and State Electricity Board. OHE experience will be preferred

Age Limit:

50 years

How to apply for IRCON Manager Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested persons can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and attend the interview on scheduled date and time.

IRCON Notification Download