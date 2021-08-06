Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IRCON Recruitment 2021 for Manager Posts, Download Notice @ircon.org

 IRCON International Limited (IRCON) is hiring 29 Managers on contractual basis, against advertisement number 04/2021.  Details Here

Created On: Aug 6, 2021 12:07 IST
IRCON Recruitment 2021
IRCON Recruitment 2021

IRCON Recruitment 2021 Notification: IRCON International Limited (IRCON) is conducting walk-in-interview for recruitment to the post of Managers on contractual basis, against advertisement number 04/2021. Interested candidates can appear for interview as per the schedule given below:

Walk-in-Interview Details

  1. Manager/Civil - 16 August 2021 from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM
  2. Manager/S&T - 18 August 2021 from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM
  3. Manager/OHE - 20 August 2021 from 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM
  4. Venue - Ircon International Limited C-4 District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017

IRCON Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 29

  1. Manager/Civil - 6 Posts
  2. Manager/S&T - 6 Posts
  3. Manager/OHE - 17 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IRCON Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

  1. Manager/Civil - Full time Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with not less than 60% marks or equivalent grade from reputed Institute/ University approved by AICTE
  2. Manager/S&T - Full time Graduate degree with not less than 60% marks from reputed Institute/ University approved by AICTE in any of the following specializations: 1. Electrical Engg. 2. Electronics Engg. 3. Electrical & Electronics Engg. 4. Electronics & Communication Engg. 5. Electronics & Instrumentation Engg. 6. Instrumentation & Control Engg. 7. Computer Science
  3. Manager/OHE - Full Time Bachelor's degree in. Electrical Engineering from recognized Institute/University approved by AICTE with not less than 60% Marks or equivalent grade

Experience:

  1. Manager/Civil - Minimum Five years of experience in Civil Construction works. Railway experience will be preferred.
  2. Manager/S&T - Minimum Five-year experience in areas of Electronic Interlocking, Relay Interlocking, Automatic Signaling, Digital Communication / GSM-R / Optic Fiber Communication
  3. Manager/OHE - Minimum Five-year experience in Electrical construction works in Railways, Metro Rail and State Electricity Board. OHE experience will be preferred

Age Limit:

50 years

How to apply for IRCON Manager Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested persons can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and attend the interview on scheduled date and time.

IRCON Notification Download

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 8 =
Post

Comments