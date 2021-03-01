IRFC Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Non Executive Call Letter @irfc.nic.in

IRFC Admit Card 2021: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) has released the admit card of exam for the post of Private Secretary, Hindi Translator, Assistant (Finance) and Assistant (Administration). Candidates can download IRFC Non Executive Admit Card from the official website - irfc.nic.in.

IRFC Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Indian Railway Finance Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

IRFC Admit Card Download Link

How to Download IRFC Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of IRFC - irfc.nic.in Click on ‘Career’ Tab and then click on ‘Opportunities’ A new page will open where you are required to click on ‘For downloading ADMIT CARD please click here’ given under Recruitment of various post(s) in Non-Executive Category in IRFC,Date of Exam: 9th and 10th march 2021 A new page will open where you are required to select ‘Applied Post’, enter ‘Email Address’, select ‘Date of Birth’ and enter ‘Security Code’ Click on ‘Login’ Button Download IRFC Admit Card 2020

The exam for the non-executive posts will be held on 09 March 2021 (Tuesday) and 10 march 2021 (Wednesday).