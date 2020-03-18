Irrigation Department Assam Recruitment 2020 Exam Postponed for Various Posts due to Corona Virus Outbreak

Irrigation Department Assam Recruitment 2020 Exam: Irrigation Department Assam has postponed the various recruitment exams including Primary Investigator, Power Pump Operator, Subordinate Engineer and Junior Assistant Posts due to Corona Virus (COVID- 19) Outbreak. All candidates who were going to appear in these exams are advised to check on the official website of Irrigation Department Assam for latest updates.

The department had scheduled the recruitment exams from 22 March to 29 March 2020 and the admit cards for the same had also been uploaded at the official website. Now, the department has postponed the recruitment exams till further orders to avoid the spread of Corona.

It is expected that the department will release fresh admit cards along with new dates. So, all candidates are advised to check on the official website for latest updates.

This exam will be held to fulfil 643 vacancies of Subordinate Engineer Grade I (Civil), Subordinate Engineer Grade I (Mechanical), Junior Assistant, Section Assistant, Power Pump Operator and Primary Investigator.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Proficiency Test/Skill Test. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for Computer Proficiency Test. There will not be any Viva-Voce in the selection process against any of the posts.

Irrigation Department Assam Recruitment 2020 Exam

Highlights: