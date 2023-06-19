ISC Class 11 Business Studies Revised Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 11th Business Studies Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2024: Business Studies is one of the elective Commerce stream subjects offered in ISC classes 11th and 12th. Check here the ISC Class 11th Business Studies syllabus for both theory and project work for the 2023-24 session and also download the PDF.

ISC Class 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2024: The subject code for ISC Class 11 Business Studies is 859. It is a popular elective subject for ISC Commerce candidates. It covers concepts such as modern business environments, entrepreneurship opportunities, various aspects of human resource management and modern business communication, etc. The ISC Business Studies for the 11th class is divided into theory for 80 marks and project work for 20 marks. Check here the ISC Class 11 Revised Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24 for the theory and project below. You can also download it from the link towards the end.

ISC Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24

Aims

To enable candidates to understand the modern business environment and to create awareness about various entrepreneurial opportunities. To awaken a spirit of enterprise amongst candidates. To provide an insight into the recent trends in business. To acquaint candidates with the various aspects of Human Resource Management. To provide knowledge and understanding of communication in modern business. To identify the various sources of business finance and the role of regulators and intermediaries.

There will be two papers in the subject:

Paper I - Theory: 3 hours, 80 marks

Paper II- Project Work 20 marks

PAPER - I (THEORY): 80 Marks Part I (20 marks) will consist of compulsory short answer questions testing knowledge, application and skills relating to elementary/ fundamental aspects of the entire syllabus.

Part II (60 marks) will consist of eight questions, out of which candidates will be required to answer any five questions, each carrying 12 marks.

Business Environment

(i) Introduction to the concept of business environment.

Meaning and definition of business environment.

(ii) Features and importance of business environment.

Features: dynamic, relative, inter related, complex, uncertain, totality of internal and external forces, general and specific forces, universality, various stakeholders;

Need to understand business environment: first mover advantage, early warning signals, business strategies, competitive advantage, customer confidence and public image, coping with change, customer needs, keeping pace with consumerism. PESTLE analysis and Porter's five factor analysis in understanding the business environment.

(iii) SWOT Analysis

Meaning and importance of SWOT analysis. Components of SWOT.

Entrepreneurship

(i) Introduction to Entrepreneur.

Classification

Meaning and definition of entrepreneur; of entrepreneurs: independent and spin-off; types of entrepreneurs as given by Clarence Danhof: Innovative, Imitating, Fabian and Drone.

(ii) Introduction to Entrepreneurship.

Meaning, definition and characteristics of entrepreneurship. Characteristics of successful entrepreneur: forward looking, hardworking, passionate, opinionated, confident, resourceful, positive; Factors affecting entrepreneurship: political, statutory (legal and taxation), capital availability, availability of required labour, availability of required raw material; Types of entrepreneurship: small business, scalable startup, large company, social.

(iii) Intrapreneurship

Meaning, definition and characteristics of intrapreneurship; Differences between entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship; Classification of intrapreneurs: venture and project; factors affecting entrepreneurship; management support, resource availability, organization structure, risk taking capacity, reward.

(iv) Enterprise

Meaning and definition; steps in setting up an enterprise: selecting the line of business, choosing the form of ownership, locating the appropriate site to set up the business, financing the proposition (identifying capital requirements and its sources), setting up the physical layout and the facilities, acquiring the required human resource. Compliance with statutory requirements, launching the business). Five phases of a business: expansion, peak, recession, trough, recovery.

Startup business - meaning only.

(v) Business risks and causes of failure.

Meaning of business risks. Types of business risks: strategic risks, financial risks, operational risks, compliance risks, competition and market risks, environmental risks, reputational risks, credit risks, innovation risks: a brief explanation of each. Causes of business failure: internal causes (poor management, premature scaling. funding shortfall, inadequate profits, labour problems, small customer base) and external forces (economy fluctuations, market fluctuations, non-availability of credit, change in technology, change in government policies and laws, natural disasters, lack of availability of raw material).

Methods of managing business risk: accept and absorb, avoid, transfer, mitigate, exploit (clear understanding of the methods).

Managers and Managerial Roles

(i) Introduction

Meaning and definition of a Manager.

(ii) Managerial roles

Managerial roles as given by Mintzberg: informational (monitor, disseminator, spokesperson), interpersonal (figurehead, leader, and liaison), and decisional (entrepreneur, disturbance resource allocator, negotiator): explanation of these roles.

(iii) Authority, Responsibility and Accountability

Meaning and definition of authority, responsibility, and accountability; their interrelationship; authority distinguished from power; sources of authority: formal, acceptance, competence; delegation of authority: Principles of delegation of authority: Centralization and decentralization of authority; Distinction between delegation and decentralization of authority.

(iv) Change management.

Meaning and definition of change management; Types of change: developmental, transitional, transformational.

Need for change: Internal forces (need for improving productivity, need to reduce costs, need for improving quality of work life, Domino effect, deficiency in the existing system, to enhance innovation); External forces (change in market situations - national and international, changes in technology, changes in population dynamics, changes in the political scenario, changes in the legal system). Zero Resistance to change: reasons for resistance to change - Individual reasons (habits and conventions, fear of unknown, tolerance to change (status quo), fear of economic loss, redundancy of skills, egoistic attitude, peer pressure, emotional resistance to change in social groups); Organizational reasons (fear of the unknown, costs involved, management's lack of faith in change, constraints of organizational structure).

Overcoming resistance to change: Brief explanation of Kurt Lewin's model of change and ADKAR model of change.

Automation at Workplaces

(i) Introduction

Meaning and definition of mechanization and automation; distinction between the two; evolution from mechanization to automation; merits and demerits of mechanization; merits and demerits of automation.

(ii) Productivity enhancement tools and facilities at different workplaces.

Banks: ATM, passbook printing kiosk, cheque/ cash depositing machine, SMS alerts

Retail Industry: barcode scanner and POS machine (Point of Sale), card swipe machine

Corporate Office: Biometric system, photocopy machine, LED Projector, scanners, laptops, smartphones. Video conferencing, intercom, internet and wi-fi, VoIP (voice-over internet protocol).

Airports: self check-in kiosk, CUTE workstations, automated backdrop, AODB solutions, Airport hub wireless, Advanced ATS.

A basic understanding of role of each of the above in enhancing productivity (details of functioning not required).

PAPER II - PROJECT WORK: 20 Marks

Candidates will be expected to have completed two projects from any topic covered in Theory.

Mark allocation for each Project [10 marks]:

Overall format 1 marks Content 4 marks Findings 2 marks Viva Voce 3 marks

A list of suggested Projects is given below:

Study the importance of changes in the business environment. Examine any two companies that had first mover advantage in Indian business environment and how they reacted to entry of global competition. Study and compare SWOT analysis of two leading public sector companies from different industries. As a fresh graduate, select a business opportunity and prepare a business plan for a startup business giving the following:

Details of the business idea

Products and/or services

Finance and its sources

Marketing plan

Explain how the promotion of startups contributes to the economic growth of the country. Consider different aspects such as:

Employment generation

Mobility of labour

Capital formation

Select one firm each from any two different industries (e.g. banking, retail, hotel, pharmaceuticals, tourism, automobile, cement, steel). Analyse the business risks for each of the two firms selected by you. As an efficient manager, how would you mitigate such risks? List any two businesses in different industries that have failed drastically and study the reasons for their failure. You may consider aspects such as, Finance, Marketing, Operational inefficiency, Managerial inefficiency, etc. 7. Your organization is revamping its processes from manual to automated mode. There is a lot of resistance from the workers. As a senior manager, state how would you overcome this resistance. Discuss on the basis of the following points:

The nature of business

Changes that you would propose in the process

Positive and negative points for the stakeholders

Benefits of the change to the employees

Unfreeze Change and Refreeze model for your change management

Retention policies

Conclusion