ISC Class 12 Chemistry Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level & More

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Paper Analysis 2023
ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Paper Analysis 2023

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Paper Analysis 2023: ISC Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2023 was conducted on Monday, February 27, 2023. Students appeared for their first Science stream paper, Chemistry (code: 862),  from 2 PM to 5 PM. Check the students’ reaction and analysis of the paper by experts here. Also get the complete question paper and official answer key in this article.

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board

Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations

Official website

cisce.org

Class

12

Exam

ISC

Subject

Chemistry

Date

February 27, 2023

Time

2 PM to 5 PM

Difficulty level

Moderate

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Paper Review 2023

As per the students and subject experts, the question paper difficulty level was average or moderate. The questions ranged between simple to little tricky but were mostly direct and simple. However, students who practiced the specimen papers fared better. Overall, the paper was balanced.

Type of Questions asked in Today’s Chemistry Exam

The ISC Class 12 Chemistry exam 2023 was for 70 marks.

Time given was 3 hours.

15 minutes time was provided to go through the question paper. 

  1. The paper was divided into Section A, Section B, Section C and Section D.
  2. Section A was objective and short answer based for 1 mark each and compulsory.
  3. Internal choice between questions in sections B, C and D. 
  4. Section A: 1 question having sub-parts of 1 mark each.
  5. Sections B: 10 questions of 2 marks each.
  6. Section C: 7 questions of 3 marks each.
  7. Section D: 3 questions of 5 marks each

Section-wise Class 12 Chemistry Exam Review

The students had a fairly unanimous opinion that the questions were simple in all sections.

However, the students also mentioned that the objective questions appeared tricky and required good subject knowledge and focus. 

The descriptive question were also easy to solve, based on the latest specimen papers and previous year papers.

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper 2023

The Link to ISC Class 12 Chemistry Question Paper2023 will be updated here soon.

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Answer Key 2023

We will provide the official ISC Class 12 Chemistry answer key here very soon. 

ISC Class 12 Result Date 2023

ISC Class 12 board exam results will be declared (tentatively) in June 2023.

You will be able to check your ISC Class 12 Results by clicking on the link below:

ISC Class 12 Results

