ISC Class 12 Computer Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Computer Paper Pattern 2024: Here, students can find the exam pattern and marking scheme for ISC Class 12 Computer.

ISC Class 12 Computer Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: This article hands out exam patterns and marking schemes for ISC Class 12 Computer. Students who have chosen computer as one of their electives should not miss out on this detailed article. Here, the updated and revised exam pattern and marking scheme have been presented as per the revised ISC Syllabus and Specimen Paper 2024. A detailed analysis of all the available resources has been done in making of the ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Distribution.

Exam Pattern and Marking Distribution are somewhat similar to each other in nature with the only difference being that exam pattern is the analysis of the question paper and informs how the question paper would look whereas marking scheme takes a step further and informs what marks have been allotted to which type of question and chapter. Both are responsible for decoding the sample paper and syllabus to refine the most useful information.

ISC Class 12 Computer Exam Pattern 2023-2024

Here, the exam pattern for ISC Class 12 Computer has been attached in detail. The following information has been derived from the ISC Class 12 Computer syllabus and specimen paper 2024.

Exam ISC Class 12 Board Exam Conducting Body CISCE Subject Computer Subject Code 868 Total Marks Theory: 70 Practical: 30 100 Time Duration Theory- 3 hours Practical- 3 hours Divisons Three Section - A Multiple Choice Questions/ Short Question Answers (Attempt all the questions from Part 1) ong Question Answers (Attempt two questions from Part 2) Section - B Programming (Attempt any two questions from Part 2) Section - C Programming and Algorithms (Attempt any two questions from Part 2)

ISC Class 12 Computer Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Find here marking scheme for ISC Class 12 Computer subject. This will enhance your understanding of the importance of various topics and help you prepare accordingly. Focus on the skills, chapters, and topics with high marks weightage.

Sections Type of Questions No of Questions Marks Section-A Part 1: Question 1 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)/Very Short Answer Type 10 1 x 10 = 10 Question 2 Short Answer Type 4 2 x 2 + 3 x 2 = 4 + 6 = 10 Section-A Part 2: Question 3 Long Answer Type 2 10 x 2= 20 Section - B Long Answer Type 2 10 x 2= 20 Section - C Long Answer Type 2 5 x 2 = 10

ISC Class 12 Chapter-wise Pattern Analysis

Here, a brief analysis of the chapter-wise paper pattern has been done. Through this students will be able to understand the chapters to be studied for different sections and marks, respectively. Also, it will present what type of questions have to be focused on from each chapter.

Section-A Boolean Algebra Computer Hardware Section- B Implementation of algorithms to solve problems Programming in Java (Review of Class XI Sections B and C) Objects Primitive Values, Wrapper classes, Types and casting Variables, Expressions Statements, Scope Methods Arrays, Strings Recursion Section- C Inheritance, Interfaces and Polymorphism Data Structures

ISC Class 12 Computer Project Work Marking Distribution

ISC Class 12 Computer Project Work is divided into sessions, a Planning Session and an Evaluation Session. An external faculty will evaluate the paper for three hours. 90 minutes to each of the session should be dedicated. During the planning session, students will have to understand the question and prepare the JAVA program as per the requirement. The second session will be focused on executing the JAVA program. A detailed evaluation plan for the practicals has been attached below.

Programming Assignments done throughout the year (Internal Evaluation) 10 marks Programming Assignments done throughout the year (Internal Evaluation) 5 marks Solution to programming problem on the computer 15 marks

