ISC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022-23: Download Class 12th Sociology Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022-23:

As per the date sheet released by the CISCE (The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations), the 2023 ISC Class 12 Sociology exam is planned for 29th March 2023, Wednesday.

You can check the detailed ISC Class 12 Sociology syllabus 2022-23 below. Download the pdf provided at the conclusion of this article.

ISC Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2022:23

There will be two papers in the subject:

Paper I - Theory: 3 hours ……70 marks

Paper II- Practical Work ……30 marks

PAPER - I (THEORY) – 70 Marks 1. Social Institutions (i) Definition and features of Social Institutions. Self-explanatory. (ii) Types of Social Institutions: Kinship, Marriage and Family Kinship: Meaning of kinship, Types of kinship: consanguineous and affinal kinship. Degree of kinship (primary, secondary, tertiary; descent (bilateral, matrilineal, patrilineal); residence (matrilocal, patrilocal and avunculocal) discuss Kinship usages: avoidance, joking relationship, teknonymy, avunculate, amitate, couvade; also discuss descriptive and classificatory kinship terms. Marriage: definition and functions. Definition, merits, demerits, and functions of the following: • Rules of marriage: exogamy and endogamy (clan, gotra, pravara, village, and sapinda), cross and parallel cousin, levirate, sororate, hypergamy and hypogamy. Types of endogamy (caste, sub-caste and tribe). • Forms of marriage: polygamy (polyandry and polygyny), monogamy. Family: definition and features (MacIver’s features); Functions of the family to be discussed explaining the reasons for its universal existence. Types of family: consanguineous and conjugal family (family of origin and procreation), matriarchal and patriarchal family (matripotestal, patripotestal and avuncupotestal), nuclear and joint families. Features of each type of family. Structural changes (disintegration of the joint family), functional changes; Factors responsible for the changes. Small family norm. 2. Religion and Society (i) Definition and concepts of religion and science; beliefs, rituals, superstitions, taboo. Definition of the above and a basic understanding of each of the above. Differences and similarities between religion and science. (ii) Theories of religion: animism, naturism, totemism, functional theories. A brief discussion of animism, naturism, totemism; functional theories (Malinowski, Radcliffe Brown and Durkhiem). (iii) Functions and dysfunctions of religion. A brief discussion on the positive and negative functions of religion. (iv) Morality and social control. Definition of morality and social control; relation between religion, morality and social control, moral code, religious code. 3. Political Organization Political Organization and its role in bringing about change in society. Definition of political organization; definition of Panchayati Raj (the 73rd Constitution Amendment Act, Bal Panchayats); discuss the role of the Panchayat in the empowerment of women and children. 4. Economic Organisation (i) Economic Organisation Definition of economic organization, economic and free goods. (ii) Economies of Indian tribes: food gathering, agriculture, shifting axe cultivation, handicrafts, pastoralism, industrial labour. Economies of Indian tribes: (i) Food gathering; (ii) agriculture: shifting axe cultivation (jhum, dahi, koman, penda, podu and bewar), criticism of this type of cultivation; (iii) handicraft making; (iv) pastoralism; (v) industrial labour - migration of large numbers of Santhal, Kond and Gond to tea gardens in the north east; large resources of coal, iron and steel in Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh; examples of Santhal, Ho in pick-mining, coal-cutting, the mica and the iron & steel industry. (iii)Agrarian Economy, Jajmani system and Rural Employment. Agrarian Economy: land relations – owner, tenant, share cropper. Jajmani system: caste based occupations and exchange of services. A brief understanding of MGNREGA and its implications. (iv) Traditional Markets To be discussed with respect to Weekly markets, barter exchange 5. Tribal India - Past, Present and Future (i) Definition of tribe and features. Definition of tribe, features (unity and selfsufficiency, clan and family, common totemic ancestor, territory, occupation, endogamy, dormitories, language, common culture, common name, common religion, political organization and territory). (ii) Dormitories in Tribal India Definition; origin of dormitories; features and functions; culture contact and change in dormitories. (iii) Present conditions, problems and solutions. Economic, political (regionalism and separatism), social and cultural conditions and problems. Discuss briefly the following policies of the Government of India (post independence) for upliftment of the Indian tribes: Tribal Panchsheel, important constitutional safeguards: important Committees and Commissions: Backward Classes Commission; Special Central Assistance; Economic programmes and facilities: Integrated Rural Development Programme (IRDP); Large Sized Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS); 20 Point Programme; Programme for encouragement in crafts, home industries and agriculture; Educational policies. 6. Social Stratification (i) Social stratification: the elements. Definition of social stratification, features, inequality, difference. (ii) Class: The class system: its nature, development, types of classes. Discuss briefly the growth, nature of the different classes (lower, middle, upper). (iii)Caste: The caste system: concept, caste origin, caste and class comparison, its features. Definition; Theory of Divine Origin; Caste (Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vaishya and Shudra); characteristics of caste. Social mobility - brahminisation, sanskritisation and westernization - definitions only. (iv) Gender: Difference between sex and gender, patriarchal ideology and the status of women in independent India. Difference between sex and gender, gender bias and its consequences for both men and women – at the workplace, property rights and family status. Gender issues: female infanticide, foeticide, dowry, sati, child marriage, domestic violence, rape, widowhood, sexual harassment; women as perpetrators of violence. 7. Social Change and Development (i) Social change and Development Definition of Social Change and development – features and sources. (ii) Aspects of Development Industrialization, urbanization, modernization, globalization and sustainable development - definitions and their role in social change. The relationship between social change and development, (special focus on sustainable development, ecological and environment issues for improving quality of life for the present and future). (iii) Social Movements Meaning, causes and their role in society. (iv) Role of Education in creating Social change. Meaning and functions of education. Emphasize the role of education in creating social change. Role of Right to Education (RTE) and its implications to be discussed briefly. (v) Role of Mass Media in creating Social change Role of Mass Media (Print, electronic, audiovisual; positive and negative aspects of mass media). Understanding each of the above forms of mass media and their role in creating social change; their role in creating a civil society that confronts the bureaucracy and the authoritarianism of the state machinery through NGO activity, vigils and acts like the Right to Information (RTI). Positive and negative aspects of mass media. PAPER II (PROJECT WORK) – 30 MARKS To do justice to the basic structural principles and theoretical orientation of the discipline, empirical and ethnographic substantiation is essential. In keeping with the significance of doing practical work and gaining a hands-on understanding of various social issues, candidates are expected to undertake two studies. Topics for the studies should be chosen from within the overall syllabus as there is ample scope for diversity. Candidates will be expected to have completed two studies from any chapter covered in Theory. Assessment for each study will be as detailed below: The practical work will be assessed by the teacher and a Visiting Examiner appointed locally and approved by the Council. Mark allocation per study [15 marks] will be as follows: 1. Evaluation by the teacher 5 Marks 2. Evaluation by the Visiting Examiner 10 Marks

