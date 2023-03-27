ISC Class 12 Sociology Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ISC Sociology Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is a well-known non-governmental board that looks after the ICSE and ISC curriculum and examinations. ICSE outlines the curriculum and exams till class X. The two higher classes, XI and XII are taken care of by the ISC. This year the ISC (Indian School Certificate) examinations were initiated on the 13th of Feb, 2023. The examinations are still going on and the students are giving their 100% to get good marks in their ISC class 12 board exams. The last exam is supposed to be on 31st March 2023. Well, this is a very long time to bear the exam pressure.

To help the ISC Class 12 Sociology students we have prepared this article as a one-stop solution. Your teachers must have told you to solve the previous year papers before your final exam. If not then let us do the job and explain to you the importance of solving previous year questions or papers to get over-the-board marks. The Sociology previous year papers are the original board exams that the previous year batches received on the day of their examination. Thus, these papers contain questions and mark distribution framed directly by the CISCE experts.

ISC Class 12 Sociology Paper Structure

As per the ISC Sociology previous year papers for Class 12, there is no change in paper structure. The format, question and mark distribution all remains uniform. Let’s discuss the paper format. The paper is divided into two parts, Part I and Part II. Part comprise of one question with ten subdivisions. Part II contain 8 questions out of which the student can attempt any 5. The students can find subdivisions in Part II as well.

To know the detailed format and the types of questions, you may please refer to the ISC Class 12 Sociology Previous Year Paper pdfs attached below.

ISC Class 12 Sociology Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

Students are advised to check the Class 12 ISC Sociology syllabus while doing exam preparations. It will ensure that you don’t invest your time in less important topics or chapters. Also, it will help you not to read chapters or topics that have been excluded for the year 2022-23. Check the ISC Sociology class 12 syllabus below:

