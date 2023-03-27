ISC Class XII Sociology Exam Tomorrow: CISCE Sociology Sample Paper, Download PDF

Sociology Specimen Paper Class 12 ISC: Go through this complete article to have a 100% score achieving preparation for your upcoming Class 12 ISC sociology exam. Download the ISC Sociology sample/specimen paper along with other related stuff in pdf format.

ISC Sociology Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 12: The ISC Sociology exam for class 12 is around the corner. The date of the exam is 29th March 2023, which is tomorrow. The day would be Wednesday. Students got enough time to prepare for their Sociology exam and excel in the same. The ISC exams are organized by The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to check the knowledge consumed by their class XI and XII students. Practical examinations are already over but the theory portions are still left. Students need to have all the important study material to help them in their ISC Sociology exam. This article helps in the same direction by providing the latest specimen cum sample paper for ISC Sociology. Students can solve and check their level of preparation thus, put in the effort accordingly. Read this complete article to know the general guidelines and download the sample paper for ISC Class 12 Sociology Exam 2023.

ISC Sociology General Guidelines for Class 12:

Maximum Marks: 70

Time Allowed: Three hours

(Candidates are allowed additional 15 minutes for only reading the paper. They must NOT start writing during this time).

Answer all questions in Section A, Section B, and Section C.

Section A consists of objective / very short answer type questions.

Section B consists of short answer questions.

Section C consists of long answer questions.

The intended marks for questions or parts of questions are given in brackets [ ].

ISC Sociology Specimen Paper 2023 for Class 12:

SECTION A – 14 MARKS

Question 1

(i) The direct link of an individual with one’s ancestor is called: [1]

(a) Avoidance

(b) Descent

(c) Dormitory

(d) Exogamy

(ii) The marriage between children of siblings of the opposite sex is called: [1]

(a) Parallel cousin marriage

(b) Polygamous marriage

(c) Cross-cousin marriage

(d) Polyandrous marriage

(iii) Which of the following is NOT a rule of marriage? [1]

(a) Levirate

(b) Couvade

(c) Hypergamy

(d) Sororate

(iv) A Brahmin man marrying a Vaishya woman is an example of: [1]

(a) Avoidance

(b) Hypergamy

(c) Hypogamy

(d) Polygamy

(v) A theory of religion based on the belief in the soul: [1]

(a) Functionalism

(b) Taboo

(c) Animism

(d) Totemism

(vi) A widely held irrational belief in supernatural influences often misunderstood

as sacred is known as ____________.[1]

(vii) The type of family with blood relatives at the core is termed as_______________ family.[1]

(viii) The system of local self-government established to empower citizens at the grass root level is known as ________________. [1]

(ix) What is the term used for residence with the father’s/husband’s family? [1]

(x) One of the economies of the tribes in India involves animal rearing. Mention the economic activity being referred to here. [1]

(xi) State any one economic problem of tribes. [1]

(xii) State any one measure implemented for tribal upliftment. [1]

(xiii) What is the ideology that promotes the authority of male members in a society called? [1]

(xiv) Give any one difference between sex and gender. [1]

SECTION B – 28 MARKS

Question 2 [4]

Briefly explain the term tribe. Discuss any three features of the tribe.

Question 3 [4]

What is meant by the term inequality? Discuss any three elements of social stratification.

Question 4 [4]

Define monogamy as a form of marriage. Discuss any three functions of monogamy.

Question 5 [4]

Elaborate on any four functions of the family.

Question 6 [4]

Briefly explain the kinship usage of Couvade.

Question 7 [4]

(i) Discuss the impact of culture contact on dormitories.

OR

(ii) Discuss any four functions of dormitories.

Question 8 [4]

(i) Shifting – axe – cultivation is not considered a viable economic activity for the tribes any longer. Discuss the given statement with respect to any four drawbacks of shifting–axe–cultivation.

OR

(ii) The Weekly Haat is an example of a traditional market. Briefly discuss the concept of the Weekly Haat in light of the given statement.

