ISRO SAC Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Submit Your Application at sac.gov.in for 55 Vacancies - Link Here

ISRO SAC Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The Space Applications Centre (SAC) of the ISRO is going to close the application window for the recruitment of candidates for Group C, Technician B, and Pharmacist A posts today (13 Nov 2025). Eligible and interested candidates must apply online through the official portal as soon as possible without any delay. The application process started on 24 October is going to end today, on 13 Nov at 05:00 pm. The total number of vacancies announced are 55 for all the posts.
The selection process for Technician B and Pharmacist A posts includes a Written Test and Skill Test. The written test will be conducted across eighteen cities as has been mentioned in the official notification.
ISRO SAC Application Last Date
The last date to apply for the ISRO SAC recruitment for Group C, Technician B, and Pharmacist A posts is 13 Nov 2025 (till 05:00 pm). The candidates are advised to fill the application form in time without waiting for the last minute as it will attract heavy traffic on the website and you may miss this opportunity.
ISRO SAC Recruitment 2025 Overview
Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad is a lead centre of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Department of Space (DOS). SAC focuses on the design and development of space borne instruments for communication, navigation, remote sensing, human space and planetary programmes of ISRO besides conceptualization/operationalization of associated applications for national development. Check the ISRO SAC recruitment details below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Space Applications Centre (SAC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
|
Notification No.
|
SAC:04:2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
55
|
Application Start Date
|
24 October 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
13 November 2025 (17:00 hrs)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
www.sac.gov.in
Steps to Apply for ISRO SAC Recruitment 2025
Candidates interested in applying for the ISRO SAC recruitment for Group C, Technician B, and Pharmacist A posts can follow the step-by-step process provided below to fill the application form.
-
Visit the official website- www.sac.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the “Careers” link. Careers page of SAC will be opened containing all the latest recruitment and results.
-
Scroll down the page, and click on "ADVT NO. SAC:04:2025 dated 24.10.2025 [Recruitment to the posts of Technician 'B' & Pharmacist 'A']" to apply.
-
A new tab will open which consists of all the posts available for Technician B and Pharmacist A.
-
Login to your account if already registered and if you are a new user, then first register yourself.
-
Login with the generated credentials and fill in the online application form with the accurate information such as the personal details, educational qualification, work experience (if any), and other required information.
-
Upload the documents that have been asked and then pay the application fee.
-
Preview the form carefully before final submission and save it for future reference.
ISRO SAC 2025 Apply Online
Candidates who possess the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official advertisement for the posts of Technician and Pharmacist can apply though the link provided here.
Direct Link to Apply for ISRO SAC Recruitment 2025
ISRO SAC Recruitment 2025 Application Fee
Initially all applicants have to uniformly pay ₹500/- as application fee. Grant of refund will be considered only to such candidates who appear in the written test. After deducting the Application Fee, ₹400 will be refunded. Refund in full for candidates who are exempted from payment of Application Fee (women, SC/ST/PwBD/ExServicemen).
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Women, SC/ST, PwBD
|
Exempted
|
General/OBC
|
Rs. 500
