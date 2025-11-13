ISRO SAC Apply Online 2025 Last Date Today, Submit Your Application at sac.gov.in for 55 Vacancies - Link Here

ISRO SAC Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The Space Applications Centre (SAC) of the ISRO is going to close the application window for the recruitment of candidates for Group C, Technician B, and Pharmacist A posts today (13 Nov 2025). Eligible and interested candidates must apply online through the official portal as soon as possible without any delay. The application process started on 24 October is going to end today, on 13 Nov at 05:00 pm. The total number of vacancies announced are 55 for all the posts.

The selection process for Technician B and Pharmacist A posts includes a Written Test and Skill Test. The written test will be conducted across eighteen cities as has been mentioned in the official notification.

ISRO SAC Application Last Date

The last date to apply for the ISRO SAC recruitment for Group C, Technician B, and Pharmacist A posts is 13 Nov 2025 (till 05:00 pm). The candidates are advised to fill the application form in time without waiting for the last minute as it will attract heavy traffic on the website and you may miss this opportunity.