ISRO Scientist/ Engineer Result 2020 Released @isro.gov.in, Download ISRO Result Here

ISRO Scientist/ Engineer Result 2020: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released result of written exam for the post of Scientist/Engineer on its official website. A list, containing the roll numbers of selected candidates, has been prepared by ISRO. All such candidates who had appeared in ISRO Exam 2020 can download ISRO Result 2020 from the official website www.isro.gov.in.

ISRO Result PDF Link is also given below. The candidates can check the roll numbers of all selected candidates in Electronics, Electronics SCL, Computer Science and Mechanical through the link.

ISRO Result Download Electronics 2020 PDF

ISRO Result Download Electronics SCL 2020 PDF

ISRO Result Download Mechanical 2020 PDF

ISRO Result Download Computer Science 2020 PDF

A total of 1419 candidates are qualified in ISRO Scientist/ Engineer Exam out of which 657 candidates in ISRO Mechanical Exam, 394 in ISRO Computer Science Exam, 330 in ISRO Electronics Exam and 38 in ISRO Electronics SCL Exam. Qualified candidates will now appear for interview round. ISRO will inform the details regarding schedule of interviews to the short-listed candidates by e-mail and through its website.

It is to be noted that the candidates including those who are not short-listed, can view their individual written test marks by visiting 'Application status link' under Careers portal of ISRO website. ISRO Application status Link will be uploaded shortly.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Exam 2020 was conducted on 12 January 2020 at various exam centres across the country to fill up 327 vacancies.