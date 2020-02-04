ITBP Admit Card 2020 Released, Download ITBP Constable Animal Transport Call Letter @itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Admit Card 2020: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released Constable Animal Transport Call Letter 2020 on its website. Candidates applied for ITBP Constable Animal Transport Recruitment can download their admit cards through the official website of ITBP.i.e.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Constable Animal Transport 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 16 February 2020 at various exam centres. The direct link for ITBP Admit Card 2020 is given below. Candidates can download ITBP constable admit cards by following the instructions given below.

Go to the official website of ITBP.i.e.itbpolice.nic.in.

Click on ITBP Constable Animal Transport Call Letter 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter email, password, captcha code and click on the login button.

Then, ITBP Constable Animal Transport Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

Candidates can download and save the ITBP admit card for future reference.

ITBP Constable Animal Transport Admit Card 2020 Download



Candidates are required to carry the admit card along with the identity proof on the day of the exam. Otherwise, they may be not permitted to appear in the exam. Candidates are advised to reach to the exam centre prior 1 hour of the commencement of the exam. Candidates can directly download ITBP Constable Animal Transport Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

