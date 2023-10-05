ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023, Open Rally District Wise Vacancy, Check Eligibility

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) invites applications for 620 General Duty Constable posts. Eligible candidates can appear for the Open Rally System from 05 to 08 October 2023. Learn more about ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 here.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to recruit 620 candidates for GD Constable posts through the Open Rally System. The ITBP Constable Recruitment is to be governed by the ITBP Acts and rules and selected candidates will be posted in various locations of India as well as abroad. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the ITBP Recuritment from 05 to 08 October 2023. A total of 620 constable posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Go through the article to know more about ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 including eligibility, selection process, important dates, state-wise vacancies etc.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023

Indo-Tibetan Border Police has released the recruitment notification for the General Duty Constable on its official website. The exam conducting authority will release separate notifications for each state in the coming days. Therefore, it is expected that thousands of candidates will be recruited in ITBP for the constable post.

As of now, the officials have rolled out the notifications for five states: Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) of India. It was established on October 24, 1962, to guard the border between India and Tibet.

ITBP Constable Exam Date 2023: What are the ITBP rally dates

ITBP Constable Notification 2023 has been released on 04 October 2023 along with the important details. Interested candidates can walk-in interview at the specified venues from 05 October to 08 October 2023.

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2023 Dates Events Date Notification Release Date 04 October 2023 Registration Dates 05 to 08 October 2023 Walk-in-Interview Date 05 to 08 October 2023

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 Overview

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force has started recruiting eligible candidates for the General Duty Constable posts through open rally system drive. Take a look at the key highlights of ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 in the table below.

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2023 Highlights Exam Conducting Authority Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Exam Name ITBP Exam 2023 Post Name General Duty Constable Vacancy 620 Official website https://itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP GD Constable Eligibility

Aspiring individuals must fulfil the following three criteria to become eligible for participating in the ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 through the Open Rally System. Those who fail to fulfil any of the criteria will be disqualified from the recruitment process.

What is the Age Limit for ITBP Constable: The minimum age limit for ITBP General Duty Constable is 18 years and the maximum age limit is capped at 23 years. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved categories.

What is the Qualifications for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: Candidates must have cleared their class 10th or equivalent from a recognised board.

ITBP Constable PET Eligibility

After registration, candidates will be asked to appear for a Physical Test.

Gender Distance Duration Male 1.6Km 7 minutes Female 800m 5 minutes

ITBP Constable Eligibility 2023 PST

The officials have set different physical standard test requirements for male and female candidates. Check out the eligibility criteria for ITBP Constable PST in the table below.

Description Height Chest for Male candidates only For Male For Female General/OBC/SC Candidate 165 cms 152 cms 77 cms (Unexpanded) 82 cms (Expanded) Relaxation:- Candidates hailing from Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and Candidates belonging to the States of Assam, Himachal Pradesh and J & K. 165 cms 155 cms 78 cms 83 cms (Expanded)

How to Apply for ITBP Open Recruitment Rally 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the ITBP Recruitment Centre in their district for registration any day between 05 to 08 October 2023, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. They should carry original documents along with passport-size photographs and photocopies of the documents listed in the notification.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The selection process for ITBP GD Constable 2023 consists of 3 stages which are as follows:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Document Verification: Written Test:

ITBP Constable Vacancy 2023

ITBP has released vacancies separately for each state. A total of 620 GD Constable vacancies have been announced. Of which 186 are reserved for Sikkim, 250 for Arunachal Pradesh, 16 for Uttarakhand, 43 for Himachal Pradesh and 125 for Ladakh. The state-wise distribution of ITBP Constable Vacancies has been tabulated below.

ITBP GD Constable Vacancy 2023 State Number of Vacancies Sikkim 186 Arunachal Pradesh 250 Uttarakhand 16 Himachal Pradesh 43 Ladakh 125

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023 Exam Pattern

ITBP Constable exam will be divided into 4 sections: General Knowledge, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Elementary Mathematics and English/Hindi. There will be a total of 100 objective-type questions, with each question carrying a weightage of one mark.

Minimum Qualifying Marks for ITBP Constable Exam 2023

As per the official notification, candidates need to secure a minimum of 25% in the written exam to get recruited as General Duty Constable. This percentage varies depending on the candidate's category.

ITBP Constable Recruitment Minimum Qualifying Marks