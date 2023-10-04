ITBP Recruitment 2023: Walk-in Interview for 125 GD Constable Vacancies; 10th Pass Can Apply

ITBP Recruitment 2023: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is conducting a recruitment drive for the General Duty Constable post. Candidates who are above 18 years and have cleared class 10 can apply for ITBP General Duty Constable Recruitment. Get all the details related to GD Constable Recruitment 2023 here.

Get all the details of Walk in Interview of ITBP Recruitment 2023 here.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has notified recruitment for the General Duty (GD) Constable. ITBP will be hosting a walk/in interview drive from October 05 to 08, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates will be required to appear for the interview on the scheduled dates along with all the required documents. The officials aim to fill a total of 125 GD Constable vacancies through this recruitment drive. Aspiring individuals can download the ITBP Constable 2023 notification from the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023

ITBP has invited applications from both male and female candidates who belong to Border Districts of UT Ladakh. They will be selected on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test, Written Examination, Verification of Original Documents and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Interested candidates can apply online for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2023 through the official website.

Also, check:

ITBP GD Constable Eligibility 2023

ITBP recruitment is open for candidates who fulfil all the eligibility parameters. As per the official notification, the officials will shortlist candidates who fulfil the PET, PST, Age limit and Educational Qualification criteria.

ITBP Constable Age Limit

Candidates falling within the age bracket of 18 to 23 years are eligible to apply for the GD Constable post. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved categories.

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2023 Qualification

To appear for the ITBP Constable walk-in interview, the candidate must be an Indian citizen. They should have cleared the class 10th or equivalent from a recognised board.

ITBP Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The exam conducting authority has prescribed separate Physical test requirements for male and female candidates. The eligibility for ITBP Constable PET is tabulated below.

Sl. No Description Height Chest for Male only (Min. 05 cm expansion is a must) For Male For Female (1) General/OBC/SC Candidate 165 cms 152 cms 77cms (Unexpanded) (2) Relaxation:- Candidates hailing from Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and Candidates belonging to the States of Assam, Himachal Pradesh and J & K. 165 cms 155 cms 78 cms Weight- proportionate to height and age as per medical standards for male and female candidates.

Also, check:

ITBP Constable Vacancy 2023

This recruitment drive is aimed at filling 125 vacancies for the role of General Duty Constable. Take a look at the breakout for the available positions listed below.

Category Vacancies UR 55 SC 13 OBC 42 EWS 15 Total 125

How to Apply Online for ITBP Recruitment 2023

Aspirants who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can visit the ITBP Recruitment Centre in their district for registration any day between October 5 and October 8, 2023, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. They must carry all the required documents to the centre or else they will be disqualified from the recruitment process.