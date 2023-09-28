Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 139th TGC at joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Indian Army has invited the applications for 139th Technical Graduate Course (TGC) commencing in July 2024. Engineer graduates can submit their application forms between September 27 to October 26, 2023. Check out all the details regarding Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2023 here.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2023: The Indian Army has started accepting application forms for the 139th Technical Graduate Course (TGC) commencing in July 2024 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The registration process started on September 27 and will conclude on October 26, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 30 vacancies will be filled. Read below to know more about Indian Army Recruitment 2023 including the selection process, eligibility, age limit, etc.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Indian Army aims to fill 30 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Check out the category-wise Indian Army Vacancy in the table below.

Indian Army TGC 139 Vacancy 2023 Category Vacancies Civil 7 Computer Science 7 Electrical 3 Electronics 4 Mechanical 7 Misc Engg Streams 2 Total 30

Indian Army TGC 139 Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Applicants who have successfully completed or are pursuing their final year of Engineering degree are eligible to apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2023. However, those who are in their final year need to submit proof of having passed the Engineering final exams on or before July 01, 2024. Aspirants who are in their final year but their exams are scheduled after July 01, 2024, are not eligible to apply for the exam.

Age Limit for Indian Army Recruitment 2023: The minimum age limit for Indian Army Recruitment 2023 is 20 years and the maximum age limit is capped at 27 years.

Steps to Apply Online for Indian Army TGC 139 Recruitment

Step 1: Candidates need to apply online on the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and click on ‘Registration’.

Step 3: Register yourself and proceed to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the requisite documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and then submit.

Step 6: Download the Indian Army TGC 139 Recruitment 2023 Application Form for future reference.

Indian Army TGC 139 Selection Process 2023

According to the official Indian Army Recruitment Notification, the selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates and selected candidates appearing for SSB Interview. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of their performance in the SSB Interview and marks scored in the Engineering course.

