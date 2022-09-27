ITBP HC Recruitment 2022, Salary Upto 81000, Details Here

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will be recruiting eligible persons for the post of Head Constable (Education and Stress Counsellor) on a temporary to permanent basis. Online applications will be invited on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from 13th October onwards. The candidates will be required to apply on or before 11 November 2022.
- ITBP HC Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 13 October 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 11 November 2022
ITBP HC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Category
|Vacancies
|Male
|20
|Female
|3
Eligibility Criteria for ITBP HC Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology as a subject or a degree from a recognized university with Bachelor of Education or Bachelor’s Teaching or equivalent.
Age Limit:
20 to 25 years
Salary for ITBP HC Recruitment 2022
Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100
Selection Process for ITBP HC Recruitment 2022
- The candidates will be selected on the basis of:
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Physical Standard Test (PST)
- Written Exam
- Verification of Documents
- Detailed Medical Exam (DME)/Review Medical Exam (RME).
How to Apply for ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022
Candidates will be required to apply online on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from 13 October to 11 November 2022.
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/-
There will be charges for female, SC and ST Candidates.