ITBP HC Recruitment 2022, Salary Upto 81000, Details Here

ITBP HC Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force has issued a notice for 23 Head Constables. Candidates can check the details here.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) will be recruiting eligible persons for the post of Head Constable (Education and Stress Counsellor) on a temporary to permanent basis. Online applications will be invited on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from 13th October onwards. The candidates will be required to apply on or before 11 November 2022.

ITBP HC Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 13 October 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 11 November 2022

ITBP HC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Category Vacancies Male 20 Female 3

Eligibility Criteria for ITBP HC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology as a subject or a degree from a recognized university with Bachelor of Education or Bachelor’s Teaching or equivalent.

Age Limit:

20 to 25 years

Salary for ITBP HC Recruitment 2022

Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100

Selection Process for ITBP HC Recruitment 2022

The candidates will be selected on the basis of: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST) Written Exam Verification of Documents Detailed Medical Exam (DME)/Review Medical Exam (RME).

How to Apply for ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be required to apply online on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from 13 October to 11 November 2022.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

There will be charges for female, SC and ST Candidates.