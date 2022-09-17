ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Constable and SI Posts @recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force is inviting applications for Constable and SI Posts. Candidates can apply on the official website i.e. recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has extended the date of submitting applications for the post of Constable (Pioneer) and Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse). Those who have not submitted their application form for the said posts get the chance to apply. The last date for ITBP Constable Application is 01 October 2022 while for ITBP SI Posts is 29 September 2022. The candidates can apply for ITBP Vacancy 2022 on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022

ITBP has notified 103 vacancies for Constable (Pioneer) Group C Posts. Out of total 56 vacancies are for Carpenter, 31 for Mason and 21 for Plumber. The minimum qualification required is 10th with ITI 1-year certificate course from recognized Industrial Training Institute in the trade of Mason or Carpenter or Plumber. The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 23 years. The candidates will be selected via Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Exam, Trade Test and Detailed Medical Exam (DME)/Review Medical Exam (RME).

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022

Candidates seeking to apply for ITBP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 should be 12th class passed and passed the General Nursing and Mid-wifery. The age of the candidates should be from 21 years to 30 years. They are also registered with Central Nursing Council or State Nursing Council. A total of 18 vacancies will be under this recruitment. Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 35400 to Rs. 112400.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Exam, Document Verification & Practical Exam, Detailed Medical Exam (DME) and Review Medical Exam (RME).

