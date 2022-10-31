ITBP Recruitment 2022 for Head Constable (HC) and Constable Posts, Apply @recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Recruitment 2022 for Head Constable (HC) and Constable: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force is looking to recruit candidates for 186 Posts. Check Details Here.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is looking to recruit Head Constables and Constables. The candidates can apply online from 29 October 2022 to 27 October 2022 on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The recruitment is being done for Motor Mechanic Profile. Hence, candidates with Motor Mechanic Certificate or an ITI Certificate etc. Are eligible to apply.

Important Dates

Starting Date of ITBP Application - 29 October 2022

Last Date of ITBP Application - 27 October 2022

ITBP Vacancy Details

Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) - 58

Constable (Motor Mechanic) - 128

ITBP Salary

Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) - Rs. 25500- 81100

Constable (Motor Mechanic) - Rs. 21700- 69101

Eligibility Criteria for ITBP Head Constable and Constable Posts

Educational Qualification:

Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) - 12th Passed from a recognized board or institution and certificate in Motor Mechanic from a recognized institution ITI with 3 years of experience in the trade.

Constable (Motor Mechnic) - 10th Passed and ITI Certificate in respective trade from a recognized institution or three years of experience in respective trade.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

ITBP Head Constable and Constable Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of the following Recruitment Tests:

Phase 1

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)and Physical Standard Test (PST)

Phase 2

Verification of Original Documents

Written Exam - 100 Marks

Pratical Skill Test - 50 Marks

Phase 3

Detailed Medical Exam

Review Medical Exam

How to Apply for ITBP Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 27 November 2022.

Application Fee

UR/OBC/EWS category - Rs. 100/-