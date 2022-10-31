ITBP Recruitment 2022 for Head Constable (HC) and Constable Posts, Apply @recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is looking to recruit Head Constables and Constables. The candidates can apply online from 29 October 2022 to 27 October 2022 on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The recruitment is being done for Motor Mechanic Profile. Hence, candidates with Motor Mechanic Certificate or an ITI Certificate etc. Are eligible to apply.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of ITBP Application - 29 October 2022
- Last Date of ITBP Application - 27 October 2022
ITBP Vacancy Details
- Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) - 58
- Constable (Motor Mechanic) - 128
ITBP Salary
- Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) - Rs. 25500- 81100
- Constable (Motor Mechanic) - Rs. 21700- 69101
Eligibility Criteria for ITBP Head Constable and Constable Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) - 12th Passed from a recognized board or institution and certificate in Motor Mechanic from a recognized institution ITI with 3 years of experience in the trade.
- Constable (Motor Mechnic) - 10th Passed and ITI Certificate in respective trade from a recognized institution or three years of experience in respective trade.
Age Limit:
18 to 25 years
ITBP Head Constable and Constable Selection Process
Selection will be done on the basis of the following Recruitment Tests:
Phase 1
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)and Physical Standard Test (PST)
Phase 2
- Verification of Original Documents
- Written Exam - 100 Marks
- Pratical Skill Test - 50 Marks
Phase 3
- Detailed Medical Exam
- Review Medical Exam
How to Apply for ITBP Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 27 November 2022.
Application Fee
UR/OBC/EWS category - Rs. 100/-