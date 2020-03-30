Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020: 20 Medical Officer & Faculty Vacancies Notified

Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020: Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer and Faculty. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 April 2020.
Advertisement No.: 1 (227)/JSSH/Estt./Recruitment/2016/661
Important Dates
- Notification Date: 27 March 2020
- Last Date for submission of application: 24 April 2020
Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer - 1 Posts
- Faculty (Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor) - 19 Posts
Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Medical Officer - MBBS Qualification.
- Faculty- Candidate must be holding Post Graduation Degree and DM in the concerned subject. The medical degree schedule I or II or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical council Act of 1956.
Note: Candidates can refer to the notification PDF Link for discipline wise eligibility criteria.
Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
Medical Officer - 50 years
Professor - 60 years
Assistant Professor - 50 years
Associate Professor - 45 years
Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
Medical Officer -Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay 54400
Professor - Rs. 2 Lakh
Assistant Professor - Rs. 1.65 Lakh
Associate Professor - Rs. 1.25 Lakh
Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview at Director, Administrative Block, 1st Floor, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital Society, C-28, Janakpuri, New Delhi - 110058 along with the documents on or before 24 April 2020.
Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- General/OBC - Rs. 1500/-
- SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman - Rs. 700/-
Download Official Notification PDF Here