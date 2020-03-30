Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020: 20 Medical Officer & Faculty Vacancies Notified

Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020: Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer and Faculty. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 April 2020.

Advertisement No.: 1 (227)/JSSH/Estt./Recruitment/2016/661

Important Dates

Notification Date: 27 March 2020

Last Date for submission of application: 24 April 2020

Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 1 Posts

Faculty (Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor) - 19 Posts

Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer - MBBS Qualification.

Faculty- Candidate must be holding Post Graduation Degree and DM in the concerned subject. The medical degree schedule I or II or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical council Act of 1956.

Note: Candidates can refer to the notification PDF Link for discipline wise eligibility criteria.

Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Medical Officer - 50 years

Professor - 60 years

Assistant Professor - 50 years

Associate Professor - 45 years

Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Medical Officer -Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay 54400

Professor - Rs. 2 Lakh

Assistant Professor - Rs. 1.65 Lakh

Associate Professor - Rs. 1.25 Lakh

Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview at Director, Administrative Block, 1st Floor, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital Society, C-28, Janakpuri, New Delhi - 110058 along with the documents on or before 24 April 2020.

Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital (JSSHS) Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC - Rs. 1500/-

SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman - Rs. 700/-

