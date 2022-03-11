JCI Answer Key 2022 (Out) @jutecorp.in, Download Link Here, Submit Objection Here

JCI Answer Key 2022 has published today on its official website @jutecorp.in. Check how to download JCI Answer Key 2022 PDF link, steps and others details below here

JCI Answer Key 2022 (Out): The Jute Corporation of India Ltd. (JCI) has released the answer key of Computer Based Online Examination (CBT) held for various Non Executive Posts Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Inspector on jutecorp.in. The candidates who have attended the exam on 01 March 2022 can download JCI Answer Key from the official website and they can also submit objections, if any, through online mode within a stipulated time. However, JCI Answer Key Link is provided below:

How to Download JCI Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of JCI - jutecorp.in Now, visit the 'Recruitment' Section and click on 'Click here to Apply' given under '01/2021' It will redirect to a new page where you are required to click on 'https://jci.onlineregistrationform.org/JCI/ Click on the ‘Objection Tracker Link' Check Roll Number, Date of Birth, Date of Exam, Select Batch, Enter the text as shown Click on the ‘Submit’ button

JCI Online Exam was conducted on 01 March 2022 and admit cards were released on 21 February 2022. Online applications were invited on JCI official website from 24 December to 13 January 2022.

JCI Result 2022

The corporation will examine all the objections and shall prepare the result on the basis of it. JCI Result Link is expected soon on JCI website.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification and will be communicated through their registered email id which was given by the candidates while registration.

Around 62 vacancies will be filled through JCI Exam 2022 Accountant (S5) under Pay Scale Rs. 28,600-1,15,000/-, Junior Assistant (S3) under Pay Scale Rs 21,500-86,500/- and for Junior Inspector (S3) under Pay Scale Rs 21,500-86,500/-.