JEE Main 2020 & NEET Aspirants Can Attempt Free Mock Test Online: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Announced Launch Of ‘National Test Abhyaas’ Application - Get Direct Link

JEE Main 2020 & NEET aspirants can now attempt a free online mock test. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Announced Launch Of ‘National Test Abhyaas’ Application via Twitter. This is good news for students during lockdown now they can get quality test series and that too for free.

Direct Link To Access ‘National Test Abhyaas’ Android Application: Click Here!

Tweet From HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

Attention JEE (Main) and NEET aspirants! Curious to know about the ‘NATIONAL TEST ABHYAAS’ mobile application? Take a look at the video below to know the features of the app that will help you prepare for your competitive exams efficiently. @DG_NTA @PIB_India @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/BOHI5wKgmX

Another important tweet from HRD Minister

One full question paper (3 hours) will be available each day, for both JEE (Main) & NEET. Students can take the test anytime as per their convenience, get immediate scores, correct answers with explanations, and analyze the time spent on different sections.

Coming to other important updates, JEE Main 2020 online application process started again & interested students can apply online before 24th May. You can check more updates about this news from the link given below

As per latest updates, JEE (Advanced) 2020 is scheduled on August 23, NEET on 26 July & JEE Main 2020 from 18 July to 23 July.You can check more updates about this news from the link given below

One full question paper of NEET & JEE Main will be available everyday. Students can attempt the online mock test and can also check their score. They can also get a detailed explanation. Students are advised to make best use of this facility provided to them free of cost.

Previous year papers and mock tests are very important for the preparation of any exam and by practicing one mock test daily you can enhance your preparation level.

Students preparing for JEE Main & NEET 2020 can also check other important resources for the preparation of exams.

