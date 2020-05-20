Study at Home
Search

JEE Main 2020 & NEET Aspirants Can Attempt Free Mock Test Online: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Announced Launch Of ‘National Test Abhyaas’ Application - Get Direct Link

JEE Main 2020 & NEET aspirants can now attempt a free online mock test. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Announced Launch Of ‘National Test Abhyaas’ Application via Twitter. Get complete details & updates.

May 20, 2020 20:52 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
JEE Main 2020 & NEET Aspirants Can Attempt Free Mock Test Online: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Announced Launch Of ‘National Test Abhyaas’ Application - Get Direct Link
JEE Main 2020 & NEET Aspirants Can Attempt Free Mock Test Online: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Announced Launch Of ‘National Test Abhyaas’ Application - Get Direct Link

JEE Main 2020 & NEET aspirants can now attempt a free online mock test. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Announced Launch Of ‘National Test Abhyaas’ Application via Twitter. This is good news for students during lockdown now they can get quality test series and that too for free. 

JEE Main vs JEE Advanced: Difference in Syllabus, Difficulty Level of Questions & More

Direct Link To Access ‘National Test Abhyaas’ Android Application: Click Here!

Tweet From HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ 

 

Another important tweet from HRD Minister

Related Categories

Related Stories