JEE Main 2020 Online Application Process Started Again: Apply Before 24th May

Online application process for NTA JEE Main 2020 has been started again at jeemain.nta.nic.in. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ himself announced this important update via his Twitter handle. Candidates can apply online from 19th May to 24th May 2020 (Submission/ Completion of Online Application Form shall be accepted upto 05.00 PM and submission of fee upto 11.50 PM). According to the official notification, various Indian students planning to join colleges abroad are now keen to pursue their studies in India due to changed circumstances arising out of COVID -19, and would thus like to appear in the JEE (Main) 2020. The NTA has decided to give one last opportunity. Candidates who filled the online application form before but were unable to complete the registration process for one reason or other can also complete the registration process.

JEE Main 2020 Online Registration: Direct Link

The requisite fee can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. For clarification, the candidate may see the Information Bulletin uploaded on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in for latest updates. The candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in for any further clarification.

