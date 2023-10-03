JEE Main 2024 Preparation: Strategic planning is the key to success in JEE Mains says Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academics Officer, Vidyamandir Classes (VMC)

JEE Main 2024 Preparation: When it comes to preparing for the JEE Main exam, each candidate has a unique approach. However, incorporating expert advice and a focused preparation strategy can make a significant difference in the outcome. Therefore, for those aspiring to take the JEE Main 2024, here are some effective preparation guidelines.

National Test Agency (NTA) will conduct the first session of JEE Main 2024 exam between January 24 to February 1. The computer-based online exam is held for selecting a total of 2.5 lakh candidates for JEE Advanced. Last year, a total of 9,05,590 candidates took the JEE Main out of which 2,62,157 were selected for the JEE Advanced. The ratio between test takers and selection makes JEE Main among the toughest exams in India. Therefore, to ace the exam candidates need to have a well-defined preparation strategy along with a periodical performance evaluation system.

With less than 90 days left for JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam, candidates must invest more time in the preparation. Read here the expert suggestions from Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academics Officer, Vidyamandir Classes (VMC) on ‘How to Prepare for JEE Main 2024’. According to Mr. Surabh, it is prudent to work smartly and follow an efficient way of preparation. NTA JEE is undoubtedly one of the toughest exams to pass, but with the correct method of preparation, candidates can qualify for the examination with an excellent score.

To prepare for the entrance exam, candidates must know the syllabus and paper pattern. JEE Mains syllabus 2024 is similar to what they have learned in class 11 and 12 NCERT syllabus. Learning from books and solving previous years’ JEE Main question papers is a great way to start JEE Main 2024 preparation. By referring to past years’ question papers, the candidates will understand which chapters are given high weightage in question papers.

The right JEE Main preparation plan includes an overall strategy to crack the exam, the best study material, quality mock tests, previous year's JEE Main papers, and a timetable to study. This article will solve candidates’ queries like the preparation plan for JEE Main 2024 besides other similar doubts they might have in their minds. They are also provided here JEE Main preparation tips from previous year's toppers which will help in understanding their preparation strategy. The JEE Main exam is held for three courses, BTech, BArch, and BPlan. Paper 1 is conducted for B.Tech, Paper 2A for B.Arch and Paper 2B for B.Plan. Check the preparation plan, tips, and tricks on how to crack JEE Main 2024 in 90 days remaining from the Chief Academics Officer (CAO), Vidyamandir Classes (VMC).

The remaining 90 days are highly important for JEE preparations, therefore it is recommended to make the most of it by thoroughly revising and preparing for the exams and by attempting lots of practice papers and mock tests. Candidates will undoubtedly benefit from working on their weakest areas and improving them well in time. Ideally, they should have either finished the curriculum or would be about to finish by this point. They will obtain greater outcomes if they create an effective plan for preparation.

Cover all the important JEE Main 2024 topics from each subject: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

45% of the questions in the JEE Main exam are from the class XI syllabus, while 55% are based on the XII syllabus. The following topics from each subject, Physics, Chemistry and mathematics can be focussed upon:

Mathematics: Focus on subjects including quadratic equations and expressions, complex numbers, probability, vectors, and matrices in algebra; circles, parabolas, and hyperbolas in coordinate geometry; and functions, limits, continuity, and differentiability, as well as the use of derivatives and the definite integral in calculus.

Physics: Students can Focus more on topics like - Waves and sound, Kinematics, Gravitation, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics and Modern Physics, Fluids, Heat and thermodynamics, Capacitors and electrostatics, and Magnetics.

Chemistry: Simply read the NCERT for Inorganic Chemistry and study the periodic table in general. Build up your knowledge of all the fundamental ideas before beginning to practise a lot for the organic section. Practise as many numerical problems as you can for the physical component. Coordination Chemistry and Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Chemical and Ionic Equilibrium, the Mole Concept in Physical Chemistry, and Organic Chemistry are all fundamental topics.

With only 90 days remaining for JEE Main 2024, what should the strategy be like? Expert Tips and Tricks

The remaining time must be smartly utilised to improve resolving problems with concept knowledge, reducing the time required to solve a particular problem, recognising errors, and making necessary corrections. Generally, one should use this time to reinforce their preparation by putting their attention on problem-solving and strengthening their weaker areas. The following advice will be useful if you are a serious candidate, have been studying for some time, and have covered the majority of the JEE Main syllabus.

The following points should be kept in mind while preparing for JEE Main 2024:

Performance Assessments: It's important to practise JEE-level questions because they develop analytical and logical thinking. By completing prior JEE assessments, candidates can get a good understanding of the questions that can be expected and adapt to the format of the test. Increase speed by solving JEE Main 2024-level problems with time management.

NCERT Books : Refer to NCERT Books as they serve as the foundation for such competitive exams.

Mock Tests: Take a mock test series to develop a strong exam mindset. Sample exams provide a good indication of the format of the questions and aid with time management.

Concept Clarity: Try Focussing on the weaker areas and improve concepts to achieve good scores.

Study Schedule: Keep in mind that quality rather than quantity is what matters. Therefore, after an hour or two of focused study, take a five to ten-minute break. When a candidate takes a break, they can relax completely.

Exam Planning: Proper and timely planning is the secret to effective preparation. Finally, on test day, relative performance will be important. You will succeed in JEE (Main) 2024 if you gather and apply tips, boost your confidence, and have an optimistic outlook.

About JEE Mains

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains exam for admission to the courses offered at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating state governments. The authorities conducts the engineering entrance exam for 2 papers.

Paper 1 is conducted for B.E/B.Tech course admission while paper 2 is held for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses. As per the schedule, NTA will conduct the JEE Main Session 1 from January 24 to February 1, while session 2 will be held from April 1 to 15, 2024.

Particulars Details Exam Mode Computer-based examination JEE Main time duration Three hours Language of Examination English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Type of Questions Multiple choice questions (MCQs) Questions with numerical values as answers No. of Sections Mathematics Physics Chemistry Total questions 90 Questions (30 questions each) Total marks 300 Marks (100 marks for each section) Negative marking



MCQs: Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer and there will be a negative marking of one mark on each wrong answer

Questions with numerical value answers: Candidates will be given four marks for each correct answer and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer

