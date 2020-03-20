Jharkhand High Court 2020 Assistant, Cashier Personality Test Postponed @jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in

Jharkhand High Court Assistant, Cashier Personality Test 2020 Postponed: Jharkhand High Court has postponed the Personality Test for the Assistant Librarian, Cashier Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Jharkhand High Court Assistant Librarian, Cashier Posts can check the notification available on the official website of Jharkhand High Court - https://jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.

High Court of Jharkhand has released the notification in this regard which says that, "Due to the impending threat of the pandemic COVID-19, the Personality Test/Viva-voce for the posts of Assistant Librarian, Cashier, Translator and Jr. Translator scheduled to be held on 29.03.2020 has been postponed till further orders."

All candidates who have qualified the previous tests and waiting for the Personality Test/Viva-voce for the posts of Assistant Librarian, Cashier, Translator and Jr. Translator posts, can check the short notification available on the Jharkhand High Court.

It is to be noted that Jharkhand High Court had earlier invited applications for the Typist, Translator, Assistant Librarian, Cashier and other Posts against the advertisement no-04/Accts./2018. The selection of the candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of their performance in written test followed by Computer Skill Test and Personality Test/Viva-Voce (for the certain posts.)

Candidates can go through the short notification available on the official website of High Court of Jharkhand. You can check the notification also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Jharkhand High Court 2020 Assistant, Cashier Personality Test Postponed





Jharkhand High Court 2020 Assistant, Cashier Personality Test Postponed: How to Download

Visit the official website i.e. https://jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in/

Go to the RECRUITMENT Section.

Click on the link-Information regarding postponement of Personality test/Viva-voce of Assistant Librarian, Cashier,

Translator & Jr. Translator scheduled to be held on 29.03.2020, under Advt. No. 04/ Accts. /2018 on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the short notification.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Jharkhand High Court for latest updates regarding the Assistant Librarian, Cashier, Translator and Jr. Translator Posts.