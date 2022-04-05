Jharkhand High Court Admit Card 2018 To Release Soon for Various Posts @jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in, Check Schedule

Jharkhand High Court has released the short notice regarding the Typing Skill Test/Personality Test schedule for the various posts on its official website-jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. Check details here.

Jharkhand High Court Admit Card 2018 Update: Jharkhand High Court has released the short notice regarding the Typing Skill Test/Personality Test schedule for the various posts including Assistant Librarian, Translator, Jr. Translator and others. Jharkhand High Court will conduct the Typing Skill Test/Personality Test on 30 April 2022/01 May 2022 for these posts.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Typing Skill Test/Personality Test round for the above posts can check the Jharkhand High Court Admit Card/Schedule 2018 from the official website.

According to the short notice released, Jharkhand High Court will conduct the Typing Skill Test for the Typist Post on 01 May 2022. The Personality Test/ Viva-Voce for the post of Assistant Librarian, Translator, Jr. Translator and Cashier will be conducted on 30 April 2022.

Jharkhand High Court will upload the Admit Card for the Skill Test/Personality Test shortly on its official website.

You can download the Jharkhand High Court Admit Card/Schedule 2018 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download: Jharkhand High Court Admit Card/Schedule 2018 Check Steps