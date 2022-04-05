Jharkhand High Court Admit Card 2018 To Release Soon for Various Posts @jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in, Check Schedule

Jharkhand High Court Admit Card 2018 Update: Jharkhand High Court has released the short notice regarding the Typing Skill Test/Personality Test schedule for the various posts including Assistant Librarian, Translator, Jr. Translator and others. Jharkhand High Court will conduct the Typing Skill Test/Personality Test on 30 April 2022/01 May 2022 for these posts.
All those candidates who have qualified for the Typing Skill Test/Personality Test round for the above posts can check the Jharkhand High Court Admit Card/Schedule 2018 from the official website.
According to the short notice released, Jharkhand High Court will conduct the Typing Skill Test for the Typist Post on 01 May 2022. The Personality Test/ Viva-Voce for the post of Assistant Librarian, Translator, Jr. Translator and Cashier will be conducted on 30 April 2022.
Jharkhand High Court will upload the Admit Card for the Skill Test/Personality Test shortly on its official website.
You can download the Jharkhand High Court Admit Card/Schedule 2018 from the official website after following these steps given below.
How to Download: Jharkhand High Court Admit Card/Schedule 2018 Check Steps
- Visit the official website i.e. https://jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in/
- Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.
- Click on the link-Notice regarding Typing Skill Test for recruitment to the post of Typists and Personality Test/ Viva-Voce for recruitment to the post of Assistant Librarian, Translator, Jr. Translator and Cashier of this Court Vide Advt. No.: 04/Accts/2018 on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the Jharkhand High Court Admit Card/Schedule 2018 Update in a new window.
- Download and save the Jharkhand High Court Admit Card/Schedule 2018 for future reference.