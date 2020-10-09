Jharkhand PSC JE Mains 2020 Postponed @jpsc.gov.in, Check new dates details here

Jharkhand PSC JE Mains 2020: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released an important notice regarding the cancellation of Junior Engineer Mains Exam 2020. All those candidates who have provisionally selected for JE Mains 2020 against the advertisement number 05/2019 can check new dates of the exam at the official website of JPSC.i.e. jpsc.gov.in.

According to the notice released by JPSC, Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical ) (Advt. No.- 05/2019) main examination tentatively scheduled on 06-08 November 2020 will be delayed due to unavoidable reasons. The new schedule of exam will be announced soon. So, all candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 637 vacancies of Assistant Engineer Posts against Advertisement No-05/2019. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in Prelims, Mains and Personality Test. Those who will qualify in the mains will be called for Personality Test.

Jharkhand PSC JE Mains 2020 Admit Card Date

The commission will release Jharkhand PSC JE Mains 2020 Admit Card within 15 days prior to the exam. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates regarding the exam date and admit card.

Earlier, the commission had invited applications for Assistant Engineer Mains Exam 2020 which was postponed till 30 September 2020. Initially, the date of submission was 15 September 2020.

