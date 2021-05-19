JIPMER Interview Date 2021 for Anaesthesia Technician Post Rescheduled @jipmer.edu.in, Check New Date

JIPMER Interview Date 2021: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has rescheduled the interview date for Anaesthesia Technician Post. JIPMER has decided to conduct the interview in video conferencing mode. All such candidates who have applied for Anaesthesia Technician posts can check the short notification regarding the Interview Schedule available on the the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) - jipmer.edu.in.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will now conduct the interview for Anaesthesia Technician Post on 28 May 2021. Earlier the interview was scheduled on 20 May 2021 which has been postponed.

According to the short notification, due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdowns, the interview will be held via video conferencing. Now candidates are advised for not to send hard copy of the application by postal/courier/by hand.

Candidates will have to send the scanned copy of their application and supporting documents to anaesthesia.jipmer@gmail.com with the application for Anesthesia Technician on contract basis as the e-mail subject. The last date for receiving applications by online is before 09.00 A.M on 27 May 2021.

Candidates can check the details of interview schedule and other with the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

