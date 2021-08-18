JIPMER Hall Ticket 2021 Released for Senior Resident Posts @jipmer.edu.in, Check Direct Link

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER),Puducherry has released the Admit Card for the Senior Resident on its official website-jipmer.edu.in. Check direct link here.

JIPMER Hall Ticket 2021: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER),Puducherry has released the Admit Card for the Senior Resident Posts on regular basis for Puducherry and karaikal. All such candidates who have applied for the JIPMER Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 can download their JIPMER Hall Ticket 2021 from the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research-jipmer.edu.in.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research has uploaded the direct link to download the JIPMER Hall Ticket 2021 on its official website. In a bid to download the JIPMER Hall Ticket 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including user id and password on its official website.

Earlier Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) had released the job notification for various Senior Resident Posts on regular basis for Puducherry and karaikal. A number of candidates were applied for Senior Recruitment drive.

Now all such candidates applied for the Senior Resident Posts can download their Admit Card from the official website. However you can download the JIPMER Hall Ticket 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JIPMER Hall Ticket 2021 for Senior Resident Posts





How to Download: JIPMER Hall Ticket 2021 for Senior Resident Posts