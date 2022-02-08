JIPMER Interview Schedule 2022 Out for Assistant Professor and Others @jipmer.edu.in, Check Details

JIPMER Puducherry has released the details Interview/Written Exam Schedule for Assistant Professor/Tutor Posts on its official website - jipmer.edu.in. Check details schedule here.

JIPMER Interview Schedule 2022 : Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has released the details Interview/Written Exam Schedule for Assistant Professor/Tutor Posts in various disciplines. All such candidates who have qualified successfully for these posts can check the details Interview/Written Exam Schedule from the official website of JIPMER - jipmer.edu.in.

Candidates can download the JIPMER Interview/Written Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JIPMER i.e.-jipmer.edu.in Click on the link "List of eligible/provisionally eligible & in-eligible for written test/interview for the post of Tutor & Assistant Professor (on Contract) for College of Nursing at JIPMER" given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the JIPMER Interview Schedule 2022. Take Print Out of your Interview Schedule and save a copy for future reference.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will conduct the interview for the Assistant Professor post on 14 February 2022 in videoconferencing mode.

Candidates who have applied for the Tutor posts should note that the written test for Tutor post will be conducted on 28 February 2022 and Interview will be held on 01 March 2022.

JIPMER has also released the list of qualified candidates for above post on its official website. Candidates qualified successfully for the interview round for the above post should note that they will have to send their essential documents on or before 10 February 2022.

