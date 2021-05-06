JIPMER Result 2021 Out for RA, Laboratory Technician and other Posts @jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER Result 2021: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has declared the result for the posts of Laboratory Technician/Research Associate and other posts. All such candidates who have applied for these posts test can check result from the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research-jipmer.edu.in.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research has uploaded the PDF of the result for the Laboratory Technician/Research Associate and other posts on its official website.

All such candidates who have applied for the Laboratory Technician/Research Associate and other posts can check their results of Interview for Sero-Epidemiological Study of COVID-19 (WHO-Unity Protocol) under Department of PSM, JIPMER.

All such candidates who have qualified for these posts should note that they will have to report on or before 12 May 2021 to the concerned person as mentioned in the notification. You can check the details result/notification on the official website of Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JIPMER Result 2021 for RA, Laboratory Technician and other Posts





How to Download: JIPMER Result 2021 for RA, Laboratory Technician and other Posts