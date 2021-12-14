JIPMER Recruitment 2021-2022 for Group C and B Posts, 12th Pass Apply

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) is hiring 20 Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) under Group C and Medical Laboratory Technologist (MLT) Under Group B. Details Here.

JIPMER Recruitment 2021-2022 Jobs Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) under Group C and Medical Laboratory Technologist (MLT) Under Group B. Candidates can apply online on or before 05 January 2022 on http://jipmer.edu.in.

Candidates willing to apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Dates

On-line Registration of application available from: 13 December 2021

On-line Registration of application closes on: 05 January 2022

JIPMER Admit Card Date - 13 January 2022

JIPMER Exam Date - 23 January 2022 from 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Vacancy Details

Medical Laboratory Technologist - 12 Posts

Junior Administrative Assistant - 8 Posts

JIPMER Salary:

Medical Laboratory Technologist - Rs.35400/- in Level 6 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC

Junior Administrative Assistant - Rs. 19,900/- in Level 2 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC.

Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER JAA and MLT Posts

Educational Qualification:

Medical Laboratory Technologist - Bachelor‟s Degree in Medical Laboratory Science with 2 years relevant experience.

Junior Administrative Assistant - 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or University. A Typing speed of 35 w.p.m in English or 30 w.p.m in Hindi only on Computer. (35 w.p.m and 30 w.p.m correspond to 10500 KDPH / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for JIPMER JAA and MLT Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of online exam/Skill Test.

How to Apply for JIPMER Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply by Login on to link in the Home page https:://www.jipmer.edu.in and navigate to the link “Apply on-line to the post of Group B & C – December 2021.

Application Fee: