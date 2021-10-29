JK Bank Recruitment 2021 for Clerk and PO, Apply Online @jkbank.com

JK Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification: Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank), a semi-govt bank, has published notifications for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer and Banking Associate.

JK Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification: Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank), a semi-govt bank, has published notifications for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer and Banking Associate. Candidates can apply for JK Bank Clerk Recruitment 2021 and JK Bank PO Recruitment 2021 from today i.e. 28 October 2021. The last date for submitting online application is 17 November 2021 on jkbank.com.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application Submission - 28 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application - 17 November 2021

Last date for printing your application - 02 December 2021

JK Bank Vacancy Details

Clerk- 25 Posts

PO - 20 Posts

JK Bank Salary:

PO - Rs. 36000/- in the scale of Rs. 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840

Eligibility Criteria for JK Bank Banking Associate and PO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Banking Associate - Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central government and the final result should have been declared on or before the day the candidate registers online application. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers online and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Probationary Officer (PO) - Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central government and the final result should have been declared on or before the day the candidate registers online application. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers online and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Age Limit for Banking Associate and PO Posts

Banking Associate - 20 to 30 years

Probationary Officer (PO) - 20 to 32 years

Selection Process for J & K Bank Banking Associate and PO Posts

Preliminary examination

Mains examination

Interview

How to apply for J & K Bank Recruitment 2021 for Banking Associate and PO ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JK Bank Recruitment 2021 from 28 October to 17 November 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/-

JK Bank PO Recruitment Notification Link

JK Bank Clerk Notification Download