JK Police Constable PET PST Exam Date 2020 Changed: Check JK Police PET PST Revised Dates

JK Police Constable PET PST Exam Date 2020: Office of the Chairman PRB 02 Border BNs PHQ J&K, has announced the revised exam dates for Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Constable in 2 Border Battalions in Jammu and Kashmir Police. All the candidates belong to Kathua, Samba, Jammu Districts and have downloaded their JK Police Constable Admit Card can check the revised dates of PET/PST.

As per the official notice, PET/PST for Kathua Region will be held on 12 and 13 March which was earlier scheduled on 24 and 25 February 2020. PST/PET for 4662 candidates of Samba District will be conducted on 14, 15 and 16 March instead of 26, 27 and 28 February and for Jammu District PET/PST will be held on 17, 18 , 19 and 20 March for the dates 29 February, 02, 03 and 04 March respectively. The venue for Jammu and Kashmir PET PST Round is same i.e. Gulshan Ground Jammu.

The candidates are advised to attend their PST/PET on revised dates.

JK Police Constable PET PST Revised Exam Date Notice



JK Police Constable PET & PST Admit Card 2020 was released on 27 January 2020 on J&K Police Official Website www.jkpolice.gov.in. The admit cards already downloaded by the candidates will remain valid. The candidates, who have not downloaded their admit card, can download their admit card through the link below.

JK Police Constable Admit Card

The candidates should bring their JK Police Constable Admit Card along with original Testimonials in support of their qualification, age, PRC, Border Certificate, reserved category etc. at the exam centre.